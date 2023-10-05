2023 MotoGP: Marquez leaves Honda one year early

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 5 2023 10:09 am

Despite his third place showing at Honda Racing Corporation’s (HRC) home track of Motegi last week, multiple MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is ending his contract with Repsol Honda Team one year early. The decision to terminate the contract early is by mutual agreement, according to a press statement from HRC.

Marquez has been riding for HRC for 11 seasons. Along the way, the Spaniard garnered six MotoGP world championships, 59 wins, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions together. His efforts also rewarded HRC with five Triple Crowns – winning the rider’s, team and constructor’s championship in the same year.

However, Marquez’ drop from form came in the opening race of the 2020 MotoGP season at the Catalan GP, where he broke his arm in a crash. After a what some termed a premature return to racing, Mafrquez elected to sit out most of the season to recover.

Despite coming back to compete for the 2021 season where he won three races, Marquez never saw the dominance he exercised over the rest of the MotoGP field previously.

Marquez replacement for the 2024 racing season has yet to be announced, nor has any news emerged of if he will be racing for another MotoGP team, though rumours have emerged a move to Gresini riding the Ducati Desmosedici are gaining traction. Among names bandied about to replace Marquez at Repsol Honda are Iker Lecuona or Jake Dixon.

Another Marquez replacement could be Johann Zarco, who is making a move to LCR Honda for 2024 from Prima Pramac Ducati and a step up to the first team would be easily done. With the current dominance of Ducati and Japanese manufacturers Yamaha and Honda languishing behind, the 2024 MotoGP season is shaping up to be perhaps another year of Corse Red.

