2024 Yamaha 135LC new colours for Malaysia, RM8.2k

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 6 2023 5:35 pm

2024 Yamaha 135LC SE Blue

Getting colour updates for the Malaysia kapchai market is the 2024 Yamaha 135LC, priced at RM8,298 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Joining the standard model 135LC is the 135LC SE version, priced at RM8,798 while the new colour choices are Cyan, White and Navy for the standard while the SE comes in Blue.

Purchasers of the 135LC from authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealers will get a free disc lock worth RM100. Meanwhile, aside from the disc lock, 135LC SE owners will also get an additional sports visor attached atop the front cowl and a Yamaha Premium storage basket.

No changes otherwise for the 135LC with power coming from a Euro 4 compliant 135 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 12.4 hp at 8,000 pm while 12.2 Nm of torque is available at 6,000 rpm, going through a four-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Clockwise from top left: 2024 Yamaha 135LC Cyan, 135LC White, 135LC Navy

Braking is done with hydraulic discs front and rear, with tyre sizing 70/90-17 in front and 80/90-17 at the back. Suspension uses non-adjustable telescopic forks in front with a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear.

4.6-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and seat height is set at 775 mm while weight is listed at 109 kg. Stocks of the 2024 Yamaha 135LC and 135LC SE are available beginning October 9 at all authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealers.

