JPJ reminds motorists to follow window tint rules, or face RM2,000 fine – public can share info on offenders

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 6 2023 11:35 am

In 2019, the government announced revisions to the vehicle tinting guideline, updating it from that previously amended in February 2016. when updated regulations filed under Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass) (Amendment) Rules 2016 replaced the previous 1991 rules.

Current regulations as stipulated under the 2019 revision are a minimum visible light transmission (VLT) percentage of 70% for the front windscreen, 50% for the front side windows, and unlimited (0%) for the rear windows and rear windscreen. The latter is allowed provided there are two side mirrors (as in left and right) attached to the vehicle.

The road transport department (JPJ) has reminded motorists about adhering to these regulations, saying that motorists found not complying with them face a fine of RM2,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months for the first offence. For a second offence, the fine will be increased to RM4,000 or a jail term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

In a statement, the department said that it had issued 108,428 notices for window tint offences since 2019, and that 17,218 summonses were issued under JPJ(P)22 for offences involving illegal window tint.

The department added that the public can help it take action against offenders by furnishing details or images of vehicles not complying to these rules via e-Aduan@JPJ on the MyJPJ application.

