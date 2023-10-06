JPJ reminds motorists to follow window tint rules, or face RM2,000 fine – public can share info on offenders

In 2019, the government announced revisions to the vehicle tinting guideline, updating it from that previously amended in February 2016. when updated regulations filed under Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass) (Amendment) Rules 2016 replaced the previous 1991 rules.
Current regulations as stipulated under the 2019 revision are a minimum visible light transmission (VLT) percentage of 70% for the front windscreen, 50% for the front side windows, and unlimited (0%) for the rear windows and rear windscreen. The latter is allowed provided there are two side mirrors (as in left and right) attached to the vehicle.
The road transport department (JPJ) has reminded motorists about adhering to these regulations, saying that motorists found not complying with them face a fine of RM2,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months for the first offence. For a second offence, the fine will be increased to RM4,000 or a jail term not exceeding 12 months, or both.
In a statement, the department said that it had issued 108,428 notices for window tint offences since 2019, and that 17,218 summonses were issued under JPJ(P)22 for offences involving illegal window tint.
The department added that the public can help it take action against offenders by furnishing details or images of vehicles not complying to these rules via e-Aduan@JPJ on the MyJPJ application.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
Tunggu 50% diskaun baru mau bayar
there is not certified tint brand that is compliant with JPJ. say if you get the 3M 70% VLT tint, before and after installation the reading of the VLT will be different due to the glass itself. there is also a measurement difference between the one used by jpj vs tint shop… so what is the rule here to confirm one is still within limit without getting summon?
Obviously it will be the VLT after installation. Some cars glass are labelled min. 70% VLT as standard.
With rear windscreen 0% big mistake this guideline during driving driver can’t see another front car or more car status or the third brake lights, like we follow bus or truck back , no meaning to implement rear windscreen 0%
Today, third brake lights have evolved to include better illumination and advanced features. The pulsing third brake light, for example, is helping to prevent distracted drivers and keep all motorists safe as they travel down the road. Automakers are continuing to develop new and innovative improvements to the braking and lighting systems of cars.
If you want to make your car even safer, consider purchasing a pulsing third brake light from Pulse Protects. With our pulsing and pulsing brake lights, you can improve your safety and reduce your chances of experiencing a collision. Visit our website to learn more about the benefits of installing one of our pulsing brake lights on your vehicle.
Pulsing brake lights shud only be activated on hard emergency brake. NOT EVERYTIME U BRAKE. THEN IT BCOME A NUISANCE TO THE ROADUSER FOLLOWING BEHIND. I’ve seen this in many cheap modification, very glaring and sometime too bright blinking away…
you are car C, car B is infront of U, car A is infront of Car B
When u see Car A baking, U leg must ready to bake
when u see Car B bake U must must do Baking also
THAT is old Ah Pek driving
Modern driving is only brake when left 1 meter before collusion
10 cars collusions is DAMM fun
Nowadays U never can see Car A baking
Did you know pulse is also distracting, if not more? You say safety but I can assure you most people who install these pulse brakes are for the style it sets, and this bloody things sometimes gives nauseating feeling.
I prefer following manufacturer’s specifications. I don’t like my car wiring being messed up and void my warranty.
I’m fine with Saman. But possibly Jail term just for tint? Do we look like thief, robbers and scammers to you?
Then don’t violate the rule. Tint so dark for what? Making out in the car? Doubt u can see out of the front side windows at 20% VLT or less on unlit roads.
Safety, for ladies especially, but too expensive to get the permit
It is about time they enforce the regulations and flush out the illegal tinting and fanciful registration numbers.
Which research are those figures derived from? 100% tinted rear windows is definitely a safe choice.
But not for rear windscreen .
I think need further explanation. Incomplete picture .
VVIPs can pay money for exemption permit ?
Police exempted?
Government vehicles exempted ?
Take a look around la JPJ.. more than half the cars on the road have pitch black tinting for the front windshield. Mahu enforce ka? Lepak la dulu.. layan nasi lemak dan teh tarik dulu..
Especially ‘luxury’ cars like BMWs who never seem to have issues being heavily tinted till you can’t even see if there’s a driver there! Bias in all aspects of enforcement, boleh balik la wei JPJ/Polis. Cakap je lebih… apply the rules fair and square then talk
If the rear window is heavily tinted then it defeats the purpose of third brake light as the car behind will be unable to see two cars ahead should it be braking.
Get moronic puspakom aligned to regulation too. They seems not to follow what’s allowed for tinting unless anyone else has different experience.
Are we taking climate change into consideration with this ruling?
I prefer following manufacturer’s specifications. I don’t like my car wiring being messed up and void my warranty.
If they are serious, they would be able to catch 1000 tinted cars a day in Klang Valley alone!