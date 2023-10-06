UMWT introduces new Toyota MY app, integrating Toyota Drive and 24Seven apps into a single platform

Posted in Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / October 6 2023 2:23 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced the introduction of a new Toyota MY application. Available for iOS and Android devices, the app integrates the features of the Toyota Drive and Toyota 24Seven apps into a single platform.

Functionalities from previous Toyota apps have now been integrated into a single, user-friendly interface, allowing Toyota owners to effortlessly access crucial information about their vehicles, schedule service appointments, view their Loyal-T membership points, request 24Seven roadside assistance and locate nearby Toyota outlets, among other things.

In addition to its practical features, the Toyota MY app also serves as a central hub for the latest news and promotions related to the brand. It will be UMWT’s primary digital platform for introducing new innovations and enhancements.

Previously, Toyota owners were required to install two distinct apps, the Toyota Drive app which was launched in 2017 and the Toyota 24Seven app. Following the introduction of the Toyota MY app, both the Toyota Drive and Toyota 24Seven apps will be phased out.

Existing Toyota Drive users just need to update the app and it will upgrade into the new Toyota MY app. They can then log into Toyota MY following a quick and easy set-up process, using their current registered email address. As for new Toyota customers, they are encouraged to register their details at their preferred Toyota outlet upon vehicle purchase to facilitate account creation.

Visit the Apple app store and Google Play store to download the app on iOS and Android, respectively.

