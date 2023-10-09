2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports upgraded for next year

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 9 2023 10:58 am

2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Getting updates for next riding season are the 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports. Main changes includes the bodywork, engine and wheels as well as the suspension.

Still using the same power plant as previous, a parallel-twin displacing 1,084 cc, the CRF1100L delivers more low end power for 2024. Torque is now 112 Nm at 5,500 rpm, an increase of seven percent, while peak power remains the same, 102 hp at 7,500 rpm.

The increase in torque for the CRF1100L comes from a higher compression ration, changes to the exhaust system and a revision to the engine timing, including changes to the intake runner and ECU mapping. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and both he Africa Twin and Adventure Sports come with Honda’s six-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gearbox as a model variant.

2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

For suspension, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports gets Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA), which is also available on the standard Africa Twin as an extra cost option. The Showa EERA suspension comes with five mores – Soft, Mid, Hard, Off-Road and User.

Moving on to wheel sizing, the Africa maintains the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear as per off-road motorcycles, but the Adventure Sports now gets a 19-inch hoop in front. Together with the smaller spoked front wheel, the Adventure Sport’s is reduced by 20 mm, making its seat height adjustable between 835 mm to 855 mm.

Suspension travel for the Adventure Sports is 210 mm in front and 200 mm in the back. Meanwhile the standard Africa Twin comes with manually adjustable 45 mm diameter upside-down forks with 230 mm of suspension travel while the adjustable monooshock in the rear gives 220 mm of travel, while seat height is between 850 mm and 870 mm.

For the bodywork’s both versions of the Africa Twin get a new fairing that has been redesigned for better aerodynamics. The windshield is electronically controlled to one of five positions while the Adventure Sports now comes with a more comfortable seat.

Weight has also been reduced, 231 kg with 18.8-litres of fuel in the tank for the base Africa Twin, while the Adventure Sports tips the scales at 243 kg with 24.8-litres of fuel in the tank. Standard equipment for the Africa Twin includes a 5-inch TFT-LCD screen with smartphone connectivity, five ride modes, cruise control, full LED lighting, USB charging socket, two-channel ABS, wheelie control, traction control and cornering lights.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

