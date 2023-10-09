2024 Mazda MX-5 facelift revealed – DSC-Track, ACC, 8.8-inch display added; minor power bump for 1.5L

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / October 9 2023 10:24 am

Mazda has revealed the new MX-5 facelift, which gains improvements in terms of both visuals and technologies. This is the third update for the fourth-generation ND model that made its initial debut way back in September 2014, with the first announced in 2018 that brought powertrain tweaks, while Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) was introduced in 2021.

Still available for a folding soft top or hardtop (RF), the MX-5’s visual tweaks include new LED headlamps that now integrated the daytime running lights. The rear taillights also feature a more expressive light signature, while new wheel designs as well as an Aero Grey Metallic hue have been made available to customers.

You’ll also notice the left side of the grille has been modified to accommodate a radar sensor that supports adaptive cruise control (Mazda Radar Cruise Control or MRCC) as well as Smart Brake Support [Rear Cross] (SBS-RC). The latter automatically brakes car while reversing at speeds of up to 15 km/h or less when it detects vehicles approaching on the left, right, or behind.

Inside, the MX-5 follows in the footsteps of the Mazda 2 and CX-3 by gaining a new 8.8-inch display for the infotainment system. This is joined by a slightly revised instrument cluster, USB-C ports, a frameless rear-view mirror a new upholstery options. The S Leather Package V Selection is a new variant that comes with a tan interior and beige folding soft top.

As for driving-related changes, the MX-5 with a manual transmission gets an asymmetrical limited-slip differential for improved stability by increasing the differential limiting force while decelerating. Manual variants also gain a new mode for the dynamic stability control called DSC-Track that dials back the intervention, only stepping in when the driver is no longer able to control the car. All variants’ electric power steering has been optimised for a lighter and more accurate steering feel.

Last but not least, the 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine gets a power increase of 4 PS (4 hp or 3 kW) to reach 135 PS (133 hp or 99 kW) and 150 Nm of torque. The 2.0 litre NA inline-four is unchanged at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 205 Nm – both engines are available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.