Honda shows electronic E-Clutch for motorcycles

Coming to its “Fun” motorcycle range, Honda has shown its E-Clutch for motorcycles. The system does not directly replace the motorcycle clutch but instead functions alongside it.

This means the rider has the option of using the hand clutch and shifting gears as usual, or using the E-Clutch and performing clutchless up- and down-shifts. Readers in the know will realise this is Honda’s variation of a bi-directional quickshifter or auto blipper.

Benefits of clutchless shifting are familiar to sportsbike riders especially those who prefer ‘spirited’ riding on the road and track. From the press material, Honda says the E-Clutch provides instantaneous, fine-tuned clutch control for optimum performance in situations where the driving force changes.

This refers to starting, shifting gears, and stopping, making smooth starting, shifting gears and stopping more natural than a rider’s manual clutch operation. With some riders finding operating a manual clutch intimidating, especially for newer riders or those transitioning from smaller bikes and scooters, Honda hopes the E-Clutch will allow the rider to concentrate on the fun of riding.

The lightweight and compact system can be installed without major changes to existing engine layouts. The E-Clutch will make its appearance in Honda’s motorcycle range over time.





