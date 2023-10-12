Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 12 2023 9:31 am

Click to enlarge

Users of the Lekas Highway, take note. The Kajang-Seremban Highway will be fully closed to traffic for the RHB Lekas Highway Ride next weekend.

The eighth edition of the annual cycling event on the E21 is a night affair, so the highway will be closed from 5pm on Saturday, October 21. The closure will be until 4am, Sunday morning. Motorists who ply the KL-Seremban stretch, take note, plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Event participants, you can park at Bandar Teknologi Kajang. Note that parking is strictly prohibited at the Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza and its surroundings, including the highway shoulder and layby area. See the map above.

