Most condos and apartments in Malaysia still against allowing EV chargers – right-to-charge law soon?

Having access to an electric vehicle (EV) charger at home is certainly convenient, as it’s more cost-efficient as compared to relying on public chargers. If you live in a landed property, it’s pretty easy to get an EV charger installed, but if you reside in a high-rise building like a condominium or apartment, it’s far more complicated. It first needs to be approved by the building’s joint management body (JMB) or management corporation (MC).
This is an issue pointed out by Federation of Malaysia Electric Vehicle Associations (FOMEVA) president Datuk Seri Jason Lee, who told The Star, “many of the joint management bodies and management corporations of high-rise properties do not want to allow end users to have EVCB (electric vehicle charging bay) facilities.”
Reasons commonly used by the JMB or MC to reject EV charger installations include: having messy wiring on parking level ceilings, not being able to charge the electricity use back to the user, not wanting to overload the building electricity distribution board (DB), “wait until there are more EVs here lah,” and more.
This denies EV owners who live in high-rise buildings the convenience of charging at home, and they must instead seek out a public charger to “juice up” their cars. Lee noted this is a barrier for the government’s ambitious target to have 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025 and EV adoption in general.
As such, he is hoping the ministry of local government development (KPKT) can discuss the matter and study the Strata Management Act to compel the JMB and the MC of existing developments to allow EVCB installations. At present, the provision of EVCBs for existing developments is according to demand only.
While existing developments are currently not obliged to set up EVCBs, this isn’t the case for new development. A new multi-level strata housing must have a minimum of 2% EVCBs from the total number of parking bays, or a minimum of one EVCB at the visitor’s parking – this was stated in the guidelines on electric vehicle charging bays (GPP EVCB), which we covered earlier this month.
Referring to the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) has been tasked to ‘Accelerate electrification of light vehicles segment (E4W)’, with one of the initiatives laid out being reducing regulatory challenges in ramping up EV adoption, including for setting up of charging infrastructure
Measures listed in the NETR include the addition of a right-to-charge regulation, approval process for a charging point operator to obtain a licence, as well as a review of Uniform Building By-Laws. A proper right-to-charge law, especially, would certainly help boost EV adoption across those living in apartments or condos as the JMB or MC will be required to comply.
Do you happen to live in an existing high-rise building and own an EV? Has your JMB already set up EV charging facilities, or is such a move still put on ice? Share your experience with us in the comments below.
Comments
Bring the JMB or MC chairman & komiti go test drive EVs. They’ll be hooked and buy EVs themselves. Then they’ll fast fast approve charger installation
later they “booked” the ev charging parking for whole their goddamn life..
No space leh to setup this charging spot. Many residents park their second or third vehicles outside their condo end up either kena saman or kena break in at night. Haven’t even add in the sub par quality of built due to cost cutting done by the developers end up all the maintenance fees got used to keep repairing burst pipes or some broken stuff somewhere so you think the JMB will want to fork out extra for the select few EV owners?
The worse excuse a JMB can come up with is “only one person has EV now, wait for more people only we will install the charger.”
But the problem is, the number of people will never increase as long as there is no charging facility. Because who’s going to buy an EV if they can’t charge it?
So the charger must come first, not wait for “enough people” only install the charger.
bro thinks lack of EV chargers in housing units is the sole reason that’s stopping EV purchases instead of the lack of EV facilities installed around the country for a cohesive driving experience lmao
With the new guidelines, even more condo management will be reluctant to allow EV charging. Which condo management in their right mind will to allow themselves to be liable to mandatory changes when authorities like Bomba come and visit? Bomba see the EVCB not up to Bomba guidelines then have to immediately fork out money to rectify. If I am a condo management I will say a big “Oh HELL NO” if anyone want to propose an EVCB.
For BEV owner I want my own private charging port like landed. No need to share/fight with other residence. Of course I have to pay for my own port and electric bill but no way I will pay to upgrade the upstream Main Switch board and incoming side. A small number still ok but I fear if more and more people buy EV then the main incoming no more juice. TNB will ask for another incoming 11kV with double chamber plus contribution.
Then for common EVCB maintenance is a big issue too. Items like lifts and swimming pool already big problem for some condos, imagine the maintenance required for a common EVCB. Best if each resident have their own charging point at their parking bay.
depends la what type of condos….practical for high end/luxury condo …those millions above one unit la where owners are rich….those normal condo/apartment/flat how to implement …bayar loan and maintenance fee pun sudah mau mati ..lagi mau beli ev and charge?….
practical la if ev price like proton saga/myvi ….40-50k…
if price like sky high then bungkus la…how the normal rakyat gonna afford with the sky high cost of living…bayar rumah, kereta, makan, etc…mampus la…
good idea to songlap some money
JMB should hardsell the idea having EV charger will increase condo value by over 500%
The writer and the editor should refer ACCURATELY to LATEST Bomba requirements for existing multi-storey and indoor charging before publishing this article – do not simply pass the buck to the JMB/JMC without understanding the full requirements and existing limitations in the buildings