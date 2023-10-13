Most condos and apartments in Malaysia still against allowing EV chargers – right-to-charge law soon?

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 13 2023 2:10 pm

Having access to an electric vehicle (EV) charger at home is certainly convenient, as it’s more cost-efficient as compared to relying on public chargers. If you live in a landed property, it’s pretty easy to get an EV charger installed, but if you reside in a high-rise building like a condominium or apartment, it’s far more complicated. It first needs to be approved by the building’s joint management body (JMB) or management corporation (MC).

This is an issue pointed out by Federation of Malaysia Electric Vehicle Associations (FOMEVA) president Datuk Seri Jason Lee, who told The Star, “many of the joint management bodies and management corporations of high-rise properties do not want to allow end users to have EVCB (electric vehicle charging bay) facilities.”

Reasons commonly used by the JMB or MC to reject EV charger installations include: having messy wiring on parking level ceilings, not being able to charge the electricity use back to the user, not wanting to overload the building electricity distribution board (DB), “wait until there are more EVs here lah,” and more.

This denies EV owners who live in high-rise buildings the convenience of charging at home, and they must instead seek out a public charger to “juice up” their cars. Lee noted this is a barrier for the government’s ambitious target to have 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025 and EV adoption in general.

As such, he is hoping the ministry of local government development (KPKT) can discuss the matter and study the Strata Management Act to compel the JMB and the MC of existing developments to allow EVCB installations. At present, the provision of EVCBs for existing developments is according to demand only.

While existing developments are currently not obliged to set up EVCBs, this isn’t the case for new development. A new multi-level strata housing must have a minimum of 2% EVCBs from the total number of parking bays, or a minimum of one EVCB at the visitor’s parking – this was stated in the guidelines on electric vehicle charging bays (GPP EVCB), which we covered earlier this month.

Referring to the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) has been tasked to ‘Accelerate electrification of light vehicles segment (E4W)’, with one of the initiatives laid out being reducing regulatory challenges in ramping up EV adoption, including for setting up of charging infrastructure

Measures listed in the NETR include the addition of a right-to-charge regulation, approval process for a charging point operator to obtain a licence, as well as a review of Uniform Building By-Laws. A proper right-to-charge law, especially, would certainly help boost EV adoption across those living in apartments or condos as the JMB or MC will be required to comply.

Do you happen to live in an existing high-rise building and own an EV? Has your JMB already set up EV charging facilities, or is such a move still put on ice? Share your experience with us in the comments below.

