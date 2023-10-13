Rain and bad road design causes riders to fall at Kg Pandan flyover – three riders down in five minutes

Posted in Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 13 2023 9:16 am

With the rainy season in full swing, Kuala Lumpur motorcyclists have found the flyover at Kampung Pandan a serious hazard. Located near the entrance of MEX highway at MyTown, this stretch of elevated road saw three riders fall in five minutes in yesterday’s heavy rain.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user Ts Rezza Danial posted a series of videos showing riders taking a tumble at this particular location. From other users chiming in, this spot is a known hazard for riders, notably when it is raining.

Rezza points out the metal expansion joint in the road, saying this makes the road extremely slippery even when the road is not wet. He adds that anyone riding here will know the feeling of having their bike’s wheels lose traction.

Expansion joints are used in the construction of road bridges to allow for contraction and expansion due to heat. These are also necessary due to the construction method used in road bridges, where the concrete sections are modular and lifted into place.

The expansion joint is embedded into the road surface and in some cases, covered with a non-slip coating to avoid incidents as seen in the posts. However, the non slip coating wears away over time and is not replaced, or in the case of this flyover, the metal surfaces are left bare and flush with the road surface.

All highway bridges and connecting sections have such joints and from the author’s experience, they are indeed dangerous in wet conditions for motorcyclists. Unfortunately in inclement conditions this sudden change of surface is enough for the tyres to lose traction and cause the front wheel to tuck under, making the rider fall through no fault of their own and even when not speeding.

Perusing the series of videos, riders are seen taking shelter under the flyover with traffic moving slowly. The videos then show the aftermath of several riders taking a tumble, getting help from others.

Other posters related their incidents, along with photos or video, including one poster, Boy Flow, saying a rider lost his or her life in an incident on September 9. Meanwhile, poster syamel says he reported the dangerous road condition to City Hall and asked if road users need to wait till a Minister’s child is hurt before action is taken.

Riders, please be cautious during the rainy season and ensure your motorcycle is in fit condition to ride, including the tyres and brakes. If you need to take shelter, do so in the designated lay-by areas or in a safe place that does not impede traffic.

Aku jarang publickn post aku. Tapi this time kena viralkan sbb ni melibatkan public safety. Sekarang ni musim hujan belah petang, time orang balik kerja. Ada satu kawasan kat flyover atas Bulatan Kampung Pandan nk masuk MEX and and MyTown ni JALAN NI MEMANG BAHAYA ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/CqxdiWOXp8 — Ts. Rezza Danial 🇲🇾 (@REZZADANIAL) October 12, 2023

jalan kat sini ada besi yang mmng licin gila even bukan time hujan pun. kalau sapa pernah bawak moto kt sini tahu lah.. mmng geli2 tayar moto tu. tambah pulak skrng time hujan. and bila nk tukar lorong tu akan break2 atas besi nih pic.twitter.com/CynyxdVQyV — Ts. Rezza Danial 🇲🇾 (@REZZADANIAL) October 12, 2023

see.. aku lepak sini bawah bridge tunggu hujan reda tak sampai 5 minit dh 3 org jatuh. bukan salah rider tu bawak laju ke apa.. kau bawak slow pun boleh slide pic.twitter.com/Xk0pn9WjEh — Ts. Rezza Danial 🇲🇾 (@REZZADANIAL) October 12, 2023

ni ada akak yg jatuh pulak. nasib baik lah dia tak bawak anak kecik dia. 😮‍💨 aku tak sure pihak mana yg bertanggungjawab untuk jaga jalan area sini @IPJKR_Official atau @DBKL2u tolong lah ambik tindakan perbetul jalan kat sini. Make Road Safer for Malaysian 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/YCoKjHtKVs — Ts. Rezza Danial 🇲🇾 (@REZZADANIAL) October 12, 2023

9 Sep 2022 dah ada yang terkorban, jatuh dekat situ masa hujan. Tapi sampai sekarang masih tak ada penambahbaikkan pic.twitter.com/6PPS1RJNh4 — Boy Flow (@BoyFlow15) October 12, 2023

Jalan ni memang bangsat, dah lama aku report kt dbkl @DBKL2u sebab dia ckp jln ni bwh selenggara dorang. Dah byk kes orang meninggal, tapi sampai skrg rupanya isu jalan ni tak settle2 lagi. Nak tunggu anak menteri tergolek ke baru nak bertindak???? pic.twitter.com/SfwbeS3CvH — syamel (@wtfsyh) October 12, 2023

Ni dulu jalan aku ulang alik balik kerja, dah tak terkira berapa byk motor tergolek. No ws ni utk aduan pothole, tp sebab tak tahu kat siapa aku nak report, aku report je sini, dari bulan 2 lg dah pic.twitter.com/IedT8CuAO3 — syamel (@wtfsyh) October 12, 2023

