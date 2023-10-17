Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 17 2023 10:26 am

Take note, those who use Puspakom services in Langkawi. The vehicle inspection company has announced that Puspakom Langkawi’s operations will be moved to a temporary location from October 22.

The temporary location is at Kompleks Kilim, Jalan Air Hangat, Kampung Belanga – refer to the map above. The final day of operations at Puspakom Langkawi is October 19, where the centre will open till 5pm. Operations will then move to Kompleks Kilim the following work week.

Appointments can be made as usual at www.mypuspakom.com.my.

