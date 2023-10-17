Toyota FT-Se concept previews all-electric sports car, FT-3e showcases next-generation EV SUV design cues

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / October 17 2023 2:39 pm

Electrification isn’t the end of the sport car where Toyota is concerned, with an upcoming concept showing what the automaker is planning on that front, heading into the EV era. The FT-Se is one of the two studies the company will be showing at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo next week.

A couple of teaser images provides the only view of it for now, but it looks quite buff, especially with that prominent rear in the lead image. The company says that the all-electric FT-Se will feature wide and low proportions and be imbued with a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette.

Inside, the car gets what’s termed a next-generation cockpit, which the brand says will offer intuitive controls and a more immersive driving experience. Highlights include a low instrument panel profile to offer higher front-field visibility for the driver as well as newly-designed kneepads to protect the said body part from G-forces during spirited driving.

No technical details as yet, but the company says that the FT-Se will incorporate technical cues honed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, its motorsports division, with the reminder of that being served by the GR badge on the integrated ducktail spoiler on the rear of the car.

The other future technology offering that will be on show is the FT-3e, an electric SUV that will share major components – such as the platform – with the FT-Se. Touted as a next-generation model, the BEV study looks close to the bZ4X in terms of size, and could potentialy be the latter’s eventual replacement.

The brand says that the FT-3e’s exterior combines both advanced styling and aesthetics while keeping the body lines and surfaces as simple as possible.

It will also be equipped with an external digital display running from the lower side body to the upper part of the front door’s forward edge, and this panel will provide information such as battery charge, onboard temperature and interior air quality to the driver as he/she approaches the car. More on the all-electric FT duo when they make their debut in Tokyo.

