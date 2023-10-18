New MRT feeder bus from Selayang to Metro Prima

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / October 18 2023 12:16 pm

Good news for those living in Selayang. Rapid KL has announced a new MRT feeder bus route and the trial run for T152 to Metro Prima will start next Monday, October 23.

Bus T152 connects the MRT Putrajaya Line station of Metro Prima in Kepong to the 99 Wonderland Park at Pusat Bandar Utara Selayang, and it passes by areas with high density. Among the stops are Residensi Fortune Perdana, Residensi Kepongmas, Taman Kepong Indah, Selayang Mall, Selayang Jaya, Taman Seri Melati, Flat Taman Wilayah Selayang and Lakepark Residence.

After 99 Wonderland Park, the bus will pass many of the same areas, but in the opposite direction. The route will also stop at FRIM, Taman Daya and Taman Usahawan Kepong before heading back to the Metro Prima MRT station.

The feeder bus runs from 6am to 11.30 pm, with a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours and 40 minutes during off-peak hours. The fare is from RM1 to RM1.50. Selayang residents, you finally have a connection to the MRT in Kepong, so do try this out if you’re working in KL or PJ.

