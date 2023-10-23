G-Mart Group delights customers with a lucky draw — Yamaha Ego Avantiz, Perodua Axia prizes awarded

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 23 2023 12:21 pm

In appreciation of customers who have purchased cars during its concluded Merdeka Sale, G-Mart Group held a lucky draw at its EV Centre in Bandar Baru Bangi (GEVC Bangi). During the Merdeka Sale campaign from July 7 to September 7 this year, the company sold over 300 reconditioned vehicles.

Out of that figure, a total of 80 customers registered to participate in the lucky draw, with only 45 being named as finalists to take part in the lucky draw to win some attractive prizes. These include a 70mai dashcams, Samsung A34 smartphones and two vehicles – a Yamaha Ego Avantiz motorcycle as well the grand prize of a Perodua Axia.

Channumathy Manogaran, who hails from Klang, was the luckiest winner on the day as she took home the grand prize when her name was drawn from the lot by Datuk Wahid Lasiman, the chairman of G-Mart Group.

Meanwhile, Datin Hashyimah Sarnin, G-Mart Group’s executive director drew the lot for the motorcycle prize, which was won by Mohd Nurhisham bin Hassan from Kajang.

