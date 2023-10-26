PACE 2023: Enjoy flexible financing, instant rebates, complimentary VSA5+ and more with the Volvo XC40

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / October 26 2023 4:43 pm

The paultan.org Premium Car Expo (PACE) returns to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this year from November 4-5. If you’re looking for the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, come on over to PACE 2023, where you’ll also be able to enjoy additional perks and the chance to win great prizes.

Volvo is one of several car brands that will be at PACE 2023, and if you’ve had your heart set on an XC40, you’ve chosen right. The compact SUV blends uncompromising safety with practicality, style and impressive performance, all while being available with a choice of mild hybrid petrol and fully electric powertrains.

The good news is the XC40 range is being offered with some attractive deals, and we start with the fully electric version. Known as the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, the EV features an all-wheel drive, dual-motor setup that is rated at 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.9 seconds.

At PACE 2023, you can enjoy a RM25,000 instant principal reduction when financing your new XC40 Recharge Pure Electric with Volvo Car Financial Services. Additionally, flexible interest rates are also being offered, with reduced interest when you pay the monthly instalments on time. There are also no penalties imposed if you opt for an early settlement for greater freedom.

For those who prefer the XC40 with a mild hybrid petrol powertrain, there’s the XC40 B5 Ultimate that sips on fuel, making it perfect for owners who want to make the most out of their drives, be it near or far. The updated 2024 model year XC40 B5 Ultimate is available for booking at PACE 2023, and brings with it a panoramic sunroof, Pixel headlamps (matrix LED technology) as well as a new Vapour Grey exterior colour.

Regardless of the powertrain type, you’ll also enjoy other benefits when booking an XC40 at PACE 2023. These include a complimentary Volvo Service Agreement 5 Plus (VSA 5+) package worth RM12,900 to ensure a seamless and fuss-free ownership experience by covering five services carried out by skilled technicians using genuine parts.

There’s also a complimentary Polestar Performance Optimisation software upgrade worth RM3,888 that extracts more performance from your new Volvo, along with an instant rebate of RM7,000. The rewards don’t end there because we’ll also be awarding RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners – this applies to all new vehicle bookings made at the event.

The rewards include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Volvo, other participating car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Head on over to PACE 2023 to check out the XC40 and other Volvo models showcased. With guaranteed vouchers and other rewards in store, this is one event that you’ll want to mark on your calendar. Once again, PACE 2023 takes place at SCCC from November 4-5. See you there!