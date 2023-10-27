PACE 2023: New Subaru Forester – grip, handling, safety assured; enjoy 0% interest, 5 years free service

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / October 27 2023 6:07 pm

We’re only a few days away from the return of the paultan.org Premium Car Expo, which is set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from November 4-5. At PACE 2023, you’ll find the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, along with additional perks and the chance to win great prizes.

Subaru will be present at the event with the newly facelifted Forester, which will be showcased in 2.0i-L EyeSight and 2.0i-L EyeSight guises. The Forester has been a key model in the Japanese carmaker’s line-up for over two decades, and the updated fifth-generation model continues to represent Subaru Core Technologies:

Boxer engine

The horizontally opposed engine – also known as a boxer engine due to the way the pistons move – was first used in the Subaru 1000 compact car way back in 1966 and the company has continued using it ever since.

The Forester continues this tradition and reaps the benefits of a boxer engine that include smoother operation thanks to the engine counter balancing itself, which also reduces vibration. More importantly, the wide and short design of the engine means the vehicle’s centre of gravity is lower, which helps reduce body roll and improve handling.

The FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine in the Forester makes a healthy 156 PS and 196 Nm. This is paired with a smooth Lineartronic CVT and another Subaru Core Technology (coming right up) for a complete powertrain that is highly capable.

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

Like the boxer engine, all-wheel drive has been synonymous with Subaru for over five decades, with the technology first appearing on the Leone back in 1972. The name ‘Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive’ isn’t just for marketing purposes, as the design of Subaru’s AWD system ensures the left and right sides of the drivetrain are completed balanced.

Unlike typical AWD systems that primarily run in 2WD mode, Subaru’s system is always active to provide optimum all-paw grip whenever you need it. On slippery surfaces, the system is enhanced with the included X-Mode engaged, which sets the traction control system to be more sensitive while reducing the time needed for a given wheel to recapture a loss of traction and regain forward momentum.

EyeSight 4.0

EyeSight is the name of Subaru’s advanced driver assistance system suite, which relies on a pair of cameras facing forward (like eyes) to scan the road ahead for other vehicles and obstacles. The latest EyeSight 4.0 improves upon the previous version 3.0 by using sleeker cameras that are mounted closer to the windscreen and boasts a much wider field of view – nearly double – than before.

The improved cameras allow for new functions to be added, including Autonomous Emergency Steering that helps steer the vehicle away from a vehicle or obstacle in front to avoid an accident at speeds of up to 80km/h.

Meanwhile, the existing Adaptive Cruise Control is enhanced with a Lane Centering Function to keep the vehicle in the middle of the lane, whether the road is straight or slightly curved. Lane Departure Warning also gets better as it now includes Lane Departure Prevention, which nudges the steering wheel slightly towards the inside of the vehicle’s lane when it detects that the driver is about to cross the line/lane markings while travelling at 60km/h and above.

These functions complement those that have already existed previously, including Pre-Collision Braking (autonomous emergency braking system), Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection (blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert) and High Beam Assist.

In addition to the Subaru Core Technologies, the Forester also boasts a spacious and practical interior that is equipped with useful technologies such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system which support Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.

If you plan to book a Subaru Forester at PACE 2023, you’ll get to enjoy 0% interest for three years as well as a five-year comprehensive service maintenance package. This is in addition to the RM2,500 worth of vouchers that we’ll be providing thanks to our supporting partners.

These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Subaru, other participating car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi, Volvo, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volkswagen; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

With great deals, guaranteed vouchers and other rewards in store, PACE 2023 is well worth checking out, so mark your calendars for November 4-5 and we’ll see you at SCCC.