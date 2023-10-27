Perodua Bezza is Malaysia’s best selling car so far in 2023; set to take over from Myvi, No.1 for the first time

Perodua has revealed its Q3 2023 sales and production figures and things look very good for the market leader. Q3 sales are up 28.3% year-on-year and sales for the first nine months of 2023 is 18.8% higher.
For the final stretch, Perodua and its two Sg Choh factories are going full throttle to produce at least 30,000 units per month, which means that the sales target for 2023 of 314,000 units – which would be a new sales record to beat last year’s record – will surely be surpassed. We talk about production because that is the key – P2 generally sells whatever it produces.
But there’s an unlikely hero this year and his name is Bezza. With 65,158 units sold as of Q3 2023, the sedan is Malaysia’s outright best selling vehicle, both in Q3 and YTD September, never mind segment battles. For context, it’s currently nearly 14k units ahead of the Axia, which is just ahead of the Myvi. Bezza sales is a whopping 41.3% higher y-o-y with one quarter to go.
That means that the sedan is virtually guaranteed to wrest the sales king crown from the Myvi, which was Malaysia’s best selling car in 2022 (with 74,840 units, it was also top in 2021).
The Bezza topping Malaysia’s (full-year) sales charts for the first time is almost a certainty with one quarter to go, barring a sudden change in trend or catastrophe, as Perodua VP Datuk Ahmad Suhaimi Hashim said on the sidelines of the Japan Mobility Show that the Bezza is the most produced car in the factories now to suit market demand. And the market seems to really like the Bezza now.
Suhaimi also revealed that the Perodua Global Manufacturing plant (PGMSB is the newer of the two in Sg Choh) had upped the takt time for the Bezza three times this year. Takt time a manufacturing term to describe the required product assembly duration – basically how fast a company can make a product.
It’s an unlikely hero because the Bezza is the oldest car in P2’s range – the compact sedan was launched back in July 2016 and is still in its first generation, having received a facelift in early 2020. Sibling Axia has since moved into the DNGA era, but the Bezza remains, not just surviving but thriving. Wouldn’t have guessed, would you?
Comments
Full throttle? 30k a month? and the result is crappy quality. Dashcam problem settled already?
Their stubbornness for refusing to accept that Axia is expensive causing it to fall behind despite being a newer model. More features konon. People buying Axia looking for fancy features? Pakailah otak sikit.
Best choice to start e-hailing business, the only cheap & cheerful option, more space than Axia, less fuel than P1 alternative. Every cents counted.
Need another sedan from Perodua. I am sick of seeing SUVs and pickup truck conquering our roads
Axia used to be best seller until the new generation freaking upcar price that made it no longer affordable so now the cheapest car is also the bezza so unsurprising that it is today selling better than before. Meanwhile Myvi is a victim of our gomen failure to control inflation and dropping of RM like stone. Less and less B40 can afford better cars these days.
Wait, don’t we always refer to our cars as “HER”?
LoLz…
Bezza gets the N0.1 spot not because Myvi has lost its luster. It is because Bezza took over the Axia’s market share as the cheap car option, after the stupid pricing from the Axia.
Lagu Merdeka Perodua Bezza
Tanggal 16-07-2016 (hari pelancaran sulung)
Tanggal Enam Belas
Bulan tujuh, dua ribu enam belas
Merdeka! Merdeka!
Tiada lagi Pembuli
Ia pasti menjadi sejarah
Tanggal Enam Belas
Bulan tujuh, dua ribu enam belas
Hari yang gembira
Mampuslah Pembuli
Sambut dengan jiwa yang merdeka
Mari kita seluruh pembeli kereta
Ramai-ramai kita booking Perodua Bezza!
Merdeka!
Satu enam bulan tujuh dua ribu enam belas
Hari gembira, bebas dari Pembuli!
Mari kita seluruh pembeli kereta
Ramai-ramai kita booking Perodua Bezza !
Merdeka!
Satu enam bulan tujuh dua ribu enam belas
Hari gembira, bebas dari Pembuli !
Merdeka.. merdeka.. merdeka..
MERDEKA!!!
I don’t understand ,why
-Value to value saga seems like a better deal.
-It definitely didn’t felt safe to drive in
-The interior quality is soso
-God bless the 90 degrees rear seat
-looks are abit repulsive from rear, front oklaa
-poor nvh, compared to saga
-got that npc car vibe
Pros
-very fuel efficient
-very fuel efficient x2
-very fuel efficient x3
actually even the Axia does not need the new version to be there.
The new Axia is horrible looking and offers very little extra to the old Axia. It is understandable that somebody that previously wanted to buy a high spec Axia would now buy a Bezza instead.