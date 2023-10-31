Bimota Tesi H2 Carbon and KB4 seen at Japan show

Posted in Bikes, Bimota, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 31 2023 4:07 pm

paultan.org had the chance to catch the Bimota Tesi H2 Carbon and Bimota KB4 at the recently concluded Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The Rimini, Italy firm is legendary for its frames fitted with engines from the major manufacturers and its acquisition by Kawasaki in 2019 sees the first production models previously teased in 2020.

Seen in a set of press photos, the Tesi H2 Carbon uses the supercharged engine from the Kawasaki H2. Drawing on the Bimota Tesi of the 1990s, the Tesi H2 Carbon comes with hub-centre steering and is priced at 64,000 euros (RM323,809) in Italy.

Hub-centre steering puts the steering pivot points inside the hub of the front wheel, as opposed to in the headstock as per a conventional motorcycle. This gives the benefit of separating the steering, braking, and suspension movements acting on the front wheel.

The Tesi H2 Carbon is clad in carbon-fibre bodywork in Bimota’s design language although hints of the original H2 it is derived from are seen. Aside from the 231 PS inline-four mill with supercharging (242 PS with Ram-Air) taken from the H2, the Tesi H2 Carbon weighs 207 kg, compared to the 216 kg of the H2.

Moving on to the KB4, this cafe racer is a definite throwback to Bimota’s glory days in the 80s. With the ‘K’ standing for Kawasaki and the ‘B’ for Bimota, the KB4 comes with a Bimota steel trellis frame and billet machined engine mounting plates, foot rests and triple clamps.

The engine for the KB4 is a liquid-cooled inline-four producing 142 hp at 11,000 rpm with 111 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. Suspension is by Ohlins with FG R&T 43 NIX30 upside-down front forks and TTX36 monoshock.

Covered in Bimota designed hand-painted bodywork, the lines of the KB4 echo strongly the Kawasaki-engined Bimotas of four decades past. The single, round LED headlight is typical cafe racer styling, as is the upswept single seat rear cowl.

Weighing 194 kg wet, the KB4 gets a 19.5-litre fuel tank and seat height is set at 810 mm. There is also a naked sports in the stable, dubbed the KB4RC and pre-orders for both models are being taken on the Bimota website.

Bimota Tesi H2 Carbon

