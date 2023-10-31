PACE 2023: Experience the stylish and powerful Volvo C40 Recharge – instant rebates, flexible financing

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / October 31 2023 4:49 pm

Find the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars at the paultan.org Premium Car Expo (PACE), which returns to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend from November 4-5. In addition to the attractive deals on offer, PACE 2023 is also where you’ll be able to enjoy additional perks and the chance to win great prizes.

If you’re in market for a fully electric SUV that boasts a sporty design, look no further than the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric. Set to be showcased at PACE 2023, the C40 combines style with performance, the latter evident by its 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 4.7 seconds to make it the zippiest Volvo model in Malaysia to date.

This performance is a result of the C40’s dual-motor, all-wheel drive electric powertrain that provides a considerable 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 660 Nm of torque. That sleek roofline isn’t just there to grab attention either, as it also makes up an aerodynamic profile that contributes to the impressive acceleration and improved range compared to the C40’s sibling, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

This is all packaged in a vehicle that is easy to manoeuvre and continues to meet Volvo’s high safety standards. Along with a comprehensive list of passive safety and advanced driver assistance systems, there are certain details of the C40 that are specifically design to keep occupants safe. For instance, the C40’s frunk (front trunk) is small in size to accommodate a reinforced frame in place of where you would find an engine to provide some protection in the event of a head-on collision.

The C40 also comes with nifty tech features such as keyless entry and buttonless start – simply get into the driver’s seat with the key fob and the car will start right up. One-pedal driving is also intuitive and allows the battery to recuperate energy via regenerative braking, which would typically be lost with manual braking.

Meanwhile, infotainment is provided by an Android Automotive OS-powered system with built-in Google services that plays back audio through an immersive 600-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 14 speakers. The C40’s interior also integrates many practical features that you need to experience first-hand for yourself.

Once you’re smitten by the C40’s design and convinced of its capabilities, book one at PACE 2023 and enjoy a RM16,000 instant principal reduction when financing through Volvo Car Financial Services. You’ll also be offered flexible interest rates with reduced interest when you pay the monthly instalments on time, and no penalties will be imposed if you opt for an early settlement.

Booking at PACE 2023 also nets you RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners – this applies to all new vehicle bookings made at the event. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Volvo, other participating car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Find out more about the C40 Recharge Pure Electric by directing your browser here or by heading over to PACE 2023 to take advantage of the exciting deals and rewards on offer. Once again, PACE 2023 takes place at SCCC from November 4-5. See you there!