PACE 2023: Experience the BYD Atto 3 and Dolphin EVs – enjoy great deals, RM2,500 worth of vouchers

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / November 2 2023 8:49 pm

Just two days more before the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) takes place. If you’re shopping for a new or pre-owned car, head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this November 4-5, because there will be plenty of greal deals in store at the event.

BYD will be one of the participants at PACE 2023, and the brand will be showcasing the BYD Atto 3 and Dolphin all-electric vehicle models. The versatile Atto 3 SUV is the ideal family vehicle, packed with plenty of features and exceptional performance from its electric powertrain. As for the Dolphin, the hatchback is surely the perfect entry-level EV in Malaysia right now.

Both the Atto 3 and Dolphin are underpinned by BYD’s new generation e-Platform 3.0, which includes an integrated eight-in-one electric powertrain and the carmaker’s ultra-safe, industry-leading Blade Battery.

It’s not all about performance, because the e-Platform 3.0 has also been designed with safety at the top of mind. It features a “multi-load path” structure that absorbs energy in the event of a collision, minimising impact on the passenger cabin. How safe, you ask? Well, both the Atto 3 and Dolphin have an Euro NCAP five-star safety rating, so they’re right up there when it comes to vehicle safety.

Besides BYD, other car brands that will be present at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru; Hyundai and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to the deals on offer from the various brands, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies. That’s because all new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

The rewards include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

If you’re looking for the best deal on a new or pre-owned car, there’s simply no better place to find one than at PACE 2023, which takes place at the SCCC this November 4-5. See you there!