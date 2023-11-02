PACE 2023: Get up close with the sporty Subaru BRZ – limited MT units available; great deals and rewards

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / November 2 2023 6:16 pm

Not too long to go before the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), which is happening this weekend from November 4-5 at the Setia City Convention Centre. At PACE 2023, you’ll find the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, plus additional perks and the chance to win attractive prizes.

For sports car fans, come on over to PACE 2023 to get up close with the all-new Subaru BRZ. The second-generation model improves upon the original in many ways while continuing to exhibit Subaru Core Technologies.

One of these is the boxer engine, and in the latest BRZ, the responsive FA24D 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder powerplant serves up a more substantial 237 PS (234 hp) and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a Torsen limited-slip rear differential and a choice of either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. You’ll want to hurry if you want a clutch pedal as limited units with the manual transmission are available.

Another Subaru Core Technology is EyeSight, which is the brand’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Available for the automatic version of the BRZ, it includes active cruise control, front vehicle departure alert, autonomous emergency braking (front and rear) and false start suppression control, which are systems that can come in useful on the daily drive.

The BRZ also comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay so you can have your music, navigation and notifications at your fingertips. All these features are packaged into a sleek and stylish two-door coupe body that is compact in size for easy manoeuvrability, be it on the road or track.

If you’ve been longing for a BRZ, there’s no better place to book one than at PACE 2023. In addition to the deals on offer, we’re also handing out RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners for all new vehicle bookings made at PACE 2023.

The rewards include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Subaru, other car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Volvo; Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

With guaranteed vouchers and great deals, come on over this weekend from November 4-5 to SCCC for PACE 2023 to see the BRZ and a lot more. See you there!