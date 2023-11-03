PACE 2023: Explore the Audi RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8 – enjoy great deals, get vouchers worth RM2,500

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / November 3 2023 8:05 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) kicks off tomorrow at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), with the two-day event set to run over the November 4-5 weekend. As always, you can expect great deals and fantastic offers on new or pre-owned premium cars at the expo.

Audi will be one of the many brands participating at PACE 2023, and the company will be bringing a number of models from its much-vaunted RennSport series to the show. The RS moniker needs no introduction to car enthusiasts, being the top-tier performance stars in the model line-up. Needless to say, they’re fast, and they handle whatever roads you throw at them with aplomb, offering high levels of driving dynamics.

The company has a RS for everyone, from a small sedan (RS 3) and Avant bodystyles (RS 4 and RS 6) to Sportback shapes (RS 5 and RS 7) and a performance SUV (RS 8). There’s even an all-electric RS e-tron GT, so that’s all the bases covered.

At PACE, you’ll be able to check out the RS 5 Sportback, which has 450 PS and 600 Nm running off its 2.9 litre V6 TFSI mill. With just 3.9 seconds needed for the 0-100 km/h sprint, the RS 5 should satisfy speed seekers. If SUVs are more your thing, then the RS Q8, with its 600 PS and 800 Nm 4.0 litre V8, will surely be the right pick. As for those looking at EVs, the RS e-tron GT, with its 646 PS and 830 Nm electric powertrain, will get the pulse racing.

Aside from Audi, brands that will be present at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru, BYD, Hyundai and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to the deals on offer from the various brands, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies. That’s because all new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

The rewards include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Come check out the exceptional deals at PACE 2023. Head on to the SCCC tomorrow or Sunday, November 4-5 fo find that dream ride you’ve been eyeing.See you there tomorrow!