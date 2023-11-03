PACE 2023: Gentari Membership Plan at RM899, get RM100 Grab vouchers – 50% discount on EV charging

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Hafriz Shah / November 3 2023 3:10 pm

Whether you are an existing EV owner or if you’re buying one soon, you’ll want to take a look at this. Gentari, our co-sponsor for the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) that’s happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre is offering its Gentari Membership Plan at RM899, and exclusively at the event, a RM100 worth of Grab vouchers to go along with it!

This offer is only available to the first 50 customers, so best be quick tomorrow! With the Gentari Membership Plan, you can enjoy a 50% discount per charging transaction for a duration of one year upon activation. That’s a considerable discount for every charge, valid for an entire year. You’ll also have full access to over 200 Gentari charging points nationwide.

Gentari is a clean energy company focused on delivering integrated net zero solutions required to put cleaner energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari offers lower carbon solutions through three initial core portfolios such as Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility.

Beyond this offer, PACE 2023 will feature plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars. Brands present include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo, Subaru, Hyundai and BYD, plus Proton, smart, Mitsubishi and Isuzu (all represented by EON). There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad.

Booking a new vehicle at PACE 2023 comes with the added bonus of RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar and Gentari as co-sponsors.

With guaranteed vouchers and many exceptional deals in store, there’s no better place to purchase a new vehicle than at PACE. The sales carnival takes place at SCCC on this November 4-5 weekend, so see you there!

*Terms and conditions apply.