PACE 2023 this Nov 4-5 – plenty of exceptional deals, enjoy savings before High Value Goods Tax kicks in

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / November 3 2023 4:57 pm

If you’re shopping for a new or pre-owned premium car, then you’ll definitely want to head on over to the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this November 4-5 weekend.

With plenty of brands participating at the event, you’ll definitely be spoilt when it comes to choice, and there really is no better time to buy a car than now, especially if it’s in the premium segment. You might now be aware of the high value goods tax (HVGT) potentially being applied on cars, specifically those priced above RM200k, from May 1 next year.

While nothing is set in stone as yet, that such a tax has been highlighted for cars means that it is definitely under consideration, something surely worth considering too from a buying perspective if you’re shopping in the segment.

Besides the potential high-value tax, car prices could well be going up too next year, given the way the forex is at the moment, so this is surely the best time to take the plunge if you’re keen on saving a fair bit. Buying now will also help resale value down the line, as prices increase.

With premium cars usually having a longer lead time in terms of deliveries, PACE 2023 offers you the chance to book your car now to get delivery before things kick in. You really don’t want to miss out on this opportunity, so make a beeline for the event this weekend.

There will be plenty of choices to pick from. Brands that will be present at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Audi, Volkswagen, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo , Subaru, BYD, Hyundai and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

In addition to the deals on offer from the various brands, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies. That’s because all new vehicle bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners.

The rewards include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

So, if you’re looking for the best deal on a new or pre-owned car and want to beat any potential price increase in the coming future, there’s simply no better place to find what you’re looking for than at PACE 2023, which takes place at the SCCC this November 4-5. See you there tomorrow!