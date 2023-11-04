PACE 2023: Feel the difference and convenience of Dodo Mat car mats – 15% savings, no minimum spend

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 4 2023 3:24 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is currently ongoing at the Setia City Convention Centre from November 4-5. If you’re looking to purchase a new or pre-owned premium car, PACE 2023 is where you’ll find the best deals as well as additional perks and the chance to win great prizes.

In addition to the many car models on display, Dodo Mat is also present at PACE 2023 to showcase their feature-rich car mat. Designed to be cost-effective, Dodo Mat products customisable and made using quality materials to ensure they are durable and water resistant.

Unlike conventional car mats, Dodo Mat’s dual-layer design ensures dirt is trapped and hidden, and when it comes to cleaning them, it’s as easy as simply separating the layers and washing them. Thanks to quick drying technology, they are also perfect for the very wet monsoon season we’re currently in.

Additionally, Dodo Mat car mats are manufactured to perfectly fit many car models from different makes, so it’s easy to find a set for whatever you drive and have them installed. Try them out for yourself at PACE 2023 and enjoy 15% with no minimum spend when you order a set.

While you’re at PACE 2023, check out all the car brands at the event, which include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi; Volkswagen; Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Volvo ; Subaru; BYD; Hyundai and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

Each new car booking will be rewarded with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

Whether you’re looking to save on quality floor mats or purchase a premium car, there’s plenty to see and try at PACE 2023, so come on over to SCCC from November 4-5.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.