2025 Subaru Forester teased – 6th-gen to debut in LA

Posted in Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / November 6 2023 9:47 am

Subaru has announced it will unveil an all-new model at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) on November 16. The Japanese carmaker is being coy with the details for now, but it is widely believed that we will get to see the sixth-generation Forester in a few days’ time.

The current, fifth-generation Forester is one of the oldest models in the brand’s line-up, having made its debut way back in March 2018. The Ascent is rather old too, as it was unveiled earlier in November 2017, but reports indicate that Subaru won’t be introducing a second generation of the three-row SUV at LAAS.

To go along with the announcement, Subaru provided a teaser image that doesn’t reveal much aside from a new wheel design, body panels and obligatory black plastic cladding. The next Forester will continue on with a boxer engine, which could be augmented by a hybrid system, along with the brand’s signature all-wheel drive system.

As with its predecessor, the all-new Forester will come with extra ground clearance, a rugged design as well as an improved interior and expanded suite of driver assistance systems. We’ll have more details when the redesigned SUV makes its full debut in just under two weeks.

