Using a mobile phone while driving no longer a non-compoundable offence – no need to attend court

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 6 2023 3:56 pm

Use of a mobile phone while driving is now a compoundable offence, a reversal of a 2020 police instruction which called for a mandatory court appearance. In 2020, police announced using a cellphone without the aid of a holder or hands-free kit while driving was no longer a compoundable offence which meant that you had to attend court for the offence.

The offence under Rule 17A of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 calls for a fine of up to RM1,000 or imprisonment of up to three months, and the penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.

A source found this out when attending court this morning to answer for the offence. Those who received a court summons in September where an appearance was compulsory can compound the offence to a maximum of RM300, 10 days after the court date.

A check with our source in the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) revealed the decision to allow mobile phone offences to be compounded is recent but was unable to provide paultan.org with a specific date. This is good news in a way as it saves time for offenders, but this doesn’t mean you should be driving while using your mobile phone.

