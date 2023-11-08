2024 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 celebrates three decades of the Ducati 916

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 8 2023 10:15 am

Celebrating Borgo Panigale’s most iconic superbike is the 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916. Shown at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, the Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 is produced in a limited edition of 500 units.

Considered the greatest motorcycle of the 20th century, the Ducati 916 was released 30 years ago and proceeded to proper Ducati to the forefront of racing and market success. On the Panigale Anniversary, tribute in paid to the 916 with a special livery created by Centro Stile Ducati.

The graphics are a homage to the Ducati 996 1999 World Superbike championship winning bike ridden by Carl Fogarty. The fairing carries the Italian tricolore while the white number plates and Fogarty’s number ‘1’ are done in a modern motif.

Coming only in a single-seater configuration, the Panigale Anniversary billet aluminium top yoke with model name and edition number laser etched into the metal. Every Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 also comes with a certificate of authenticity and model specific bike cover.

Setting the Panigale Anniversary apart from the run-of-the-mill Panigale V4 is a racing fuel tank cap machined from billet aluminium, front brake cooling ducts, exhaust heat shield, wings with double profile design and front mudguard in carbon fibre.

Five-spoke carbon-fibre wheels are also fitted, reducing weight of the wheels by 1.4 kg compared to the forged Marchesini alloy units of the V4 S and 3.4 kg compared to the base model Panigale V4. This reduces the moment of inertia by 26% at the front wheel and 46% at the rear, making the Panigale Anniversary easier to turn and more controllable under acceleration.

Brembo supplies its Stylema R brake callipers and cooling ducts controlled by an MCS 19.21 brake master cylinder with remote adjuster allowing adjustment of lever feel and distance from the handlebar while riding. Also fitted is an STM Evo dry clutch which, when fitted with the supplied open carbon-fibre clutch cover, gives the authentic “skeletons making love in a filing cabinet” sound of racing Ducatis.

Billet aluminium footpegs can be adjusted to suit various riders and riding positions and can be set in either road or race shift pattern. A track kit is supplied, which comes with billet aluminium caps for omitting the rear view mirrors, number plate eliminator and Ducati Data Analyser software.

