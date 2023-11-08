2024 Honda CB1000 Hornet enters European line up

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 8 2023 11:26 am

A big naked sports, the 2024 Honda CB1000 Hornet, returns to the Hamamatsu firm’s motorcycle catalogue for next year. On display at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, the CB1000 Hornet comes with a detuned version of the engine used in Honda’s CBR1000RR Fireblade superbike.

With 147.5 hp and 100 Nm of torque on tap, Honda says the CB1000 Hornet is “aggressive” and “pure” though fans of a certain Italian brand might say otherwise. In any case, the CB1000 Hornet marks Honda’s return to the naked sports/streetfighter arenas for the litre class.

The CB1000 Hornet’s looks are characterised by the forward swept wings on the fuel tank and the compact dual LED projector headlights. The engine itself is carried in an all-new steel twin spar frame.

Showa 41 mm diameter Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) suspension adjustable for both compression and rebound holds up the front end while Honda’s Pro-Link rear suspension with Showa monoshock is installed at the rear.

Electronic riding aids include Throttle By Wire and the rider can choose between three riding modes, displayed on the 5-inch TFT colour display. Standard is connectivity to the rider’s smartphone for both Android and iOS devices via Honda RoadSync.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.