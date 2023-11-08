2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports shown at EICMA

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 8 2023 6:57 pm

Coming with performance upgrades for next year are the 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports. These include changes to the engine power and bodywork changes specific to the Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

In the engine room, the 1,084 cc parallel-twin engine gets 7% more torque than previous, 112 Nm, which now delivered 750 rpm earlier in the rev range. This is done via revisions in the compression ratio, valve timing, intake ports and ECU settings.

2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

The DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gearbox is also revised, with earlier downshifting to match the new torque setting. Additionally, improved cornering detection brings. more natural feel on initial take off and changing between first and second gears.

Tubeless tyres are fitted to the 21-inch front and 18-inch spoked rear wheel to ease roadside repair and increase puncture resistance. A new five-way adjustable windshield is larger, giving more protection against the wind.

2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

For the CRF1100L Africa Twin, Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA) is now available as an option. The EERA suspension provides optimised damping in all riding conditions, as well as the ability to change rear spring preload on the move via the CRF1100L’s 6.5-inch touchscreen display.

As for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports, a new 19-inch front wheel is fitted with a wider tyre. Bodywork now comes with a broader front fairing and larger screen for better protection against the elements, plus greater comfort from the more thickly-padded seat.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.