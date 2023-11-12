2023 MotoGP: First win of the year for Bastianini

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 12 2023 4:22 pm

A long time coming, almost to the end of the calendar but Enea Bastianini of Ducati Lenovo Racing finally grabs his first win of the 2023 MotoGP season at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia at Sepang International Circuit (SIC). Bastianini on the #23 Ducati Demsosedici was followed into second place by Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing MotoGP and current MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia in third.

La Bestia or The Beast as he is dubbed by MotoGP fans, was forced to miss the first three rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season due to injury. This was followed by mid-pack performance throughout the year, as well as missing several more rounds due to retirement and failure to start.

With his win in Sepang, Bastianini is signalling a return to form despite the 2023 MotoGP season being almost over. With two rounds left in the calendar – Qatar and Valencia – MotoGP World Championship leader Bagnaia is sitting on top with 412 points, while closet challenger Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Ducati trails by a mere 14 points, at 398.

