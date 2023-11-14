2023 Honda CB650R and CBR650R new colours and graphics for Malaysia market, from RM44,499

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 14 2023 7:53 pm

2023 Honda CB650R Mat Jeans Blue Metallic

New colours and graphics for the 2023 Honda CB650R naked sports and CBR650R sports bike in Malaysia, with pricing set at RM44,499 for the CB650R and RM46,499 for the CBR650R. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and Boon Siew Honda provides a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects while the CBR650R was previously priced at RM43,499 and the CBR650R at RM45,499 in 2022.

The new colour options for the CB650R are Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red and Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic. For the CBR650R, the rider can choose between Grand Prix Red or Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic with both models featuring new graphics to complement the new colours.

The CB650R and CBR650R will be available at Honda BigWing dealers in Penang, Setapak, Petaling Jaya and Johor at the end of November 2023. Otherwise, there are no changes in the mechanical or performance department for either of Honda’s middleweight four-cylinder machines.

2023 Honda CBR650R, Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic(left), Grand Prix Red

With a liquid-cooled, inline-four cylinder power plant displacing 649 cc, the pair get 93.8 hp at 12,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. Fuelling is by Honda’s PGM-Fi and power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch and chain final drive.

For riding aids, the CBR650R and CB650R get Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), otherwise known as traction control. Two-channel ABS is standard on the CB650R and CBR650R, controlling twin 310 mm diameter discs with four-piston hydraulic brake callipers on the front wheel and a single 240 mm disc with single-piston calliper at the back.

Suspension is done with 41 mm diameter Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) upside-down forks. This separates preload and compression into separate fork legs while the rear end uses a monoshock with 10-stage preload adjustment.

2023 Honda CB650R, Candy Chromosphere Red (left) and Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

The CB650R tips the scales at 200 kg while the CBR650R’s weight is listed as 205 kg. Fuel is carried in a 15.4-litre tank and seat height is set at 810 mm, while riding conveniences include a USB-C charging port located under the seat.

Inside the cockpit, an LCD digital display shows all the necessary information the rider needs while full LED lighting is used throughout on the CB650R and CBR650R. Wheel sizing is 17-inches front and rear, shod with 120/70 front and 180/55 rear tyres.

