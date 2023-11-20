Service your car from RM188 at Carro Care – give your car the care it deserves today!

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / November 20 2023 2:26 pm

We’re half way through November, which means we’re approaching the year-end holiday season soon! I’m sure many of you especially those with kids may have big road trip lined up. Perhaps a food hunt to Penang? Or a visit to Legoland?

But don’t forget to make sure your car is in tip top condition before you embark on a long journey. You don’t want to be stranded on the side of the PLUS highway do you? Why not try Carro Care’s Service Centre for your oil change? A basic vehicle health check is included so you can travel worry-free.

An oil change service at Carro Care Service Centre starts from just RM188. Carro Care uses Liqui Moly’s MEGUIN fully synthetic oil for the oil change service. Each oil change package pricing also includes an OEM oil filter and labour charge.

All you need to do is click this link and fill in your details and Carro Care will do the rest.

Other than just oil changes, Carro Care Service Centre also offers many other services such as tyre change, wheel alignment, brake service, air conditioner service, body and paint and many more. It’s a fully equipped third party workshop, run by an experienced management team from Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

“Customers are looking for honesty, quality, and transparency in vehicle after-sales services – be it for regular upkeep or urgent fixes. We are confident that Carro Care will provide customers with that and more, including tech-driven convenience and unparalleled top-notch service at a far more accessible price,” says Carro Care CEO SV Balasubramanian.

“Customers can look forward to upfront, transparent pricing on the services they require, plus comprehensive records of their servicing history and visits with us. Carro Care will no doubt fortify what we currently bring to the table,” he added.