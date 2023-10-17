Carro Care – myTukar rebrands its car aftersales network, in partnership with Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 17 2023 7:24 pm

myTukar’s parent company Carro – in partnership with Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JC&C) – has announced the introduction of Carro Care, an after-sales workshop business powered by proprietary tech capabilities.

Carro said its USD60 million (RM284 million) strategic partnership with the investment holding company of the Jardine Matheson Group aims to make inroads in the aftermarket service space by leveraging on its key technologies and JC&C’s extensive experience in the industry.

Initially, Carro Care will focus on Singapore and Malaysia, with plans to first roll out the network in Malaysia. myTukar’s refurbishment and service centres will be rebranded as Carro Care facilities and further fitted with Carro’s full suite of technology capabilities.

“Customers are looking for honesty, quality, and transparency in vehicle after-sales services – be it for regular upkeep or urgent fixes. We are confident that Carro Care will provide customers with that and more, including tech-driven convenience and unparalleled top-notch service at a far more accessible price,” said newly-appointed Carro Care CEO SV Balasubramanian.

“Customers can look forward to upfront, transparent pricing on the services they require, plus comprehensive records of their servicing history and visits with us. Carro Care will no doubt fortify what we currently bring to the table,” he added.

“Through this partnership with JC&C, we are confident we can stay ahead of the game and continue to strengthen and add value to the end-to-end car ownership process for our customers,” said Carro co-founder and CEO Aaron Tan.

