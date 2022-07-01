In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 1 July 2022 2:53 pm / 0 comments

Used car platform myTukar has rebranded itself today, adopting a new orange corporate identity to reflect its strengthened branding and capabilities as part of the regional Carro network. The relaunch took place at the myTukar Auto Fair 2022, happening at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre in Puchong South from now until July 3.

The new CI aligns myTukar with Carro, its parent company based in Singapore, as the latter works to become the #1 used car marketplace in Southeast Asia. The rebranding will be followed by a number of changes for myTukar, including a new flatbed truck fleet for door-to-door customer deliveries and the first campaign powered by Carro rolling out in the coming months.

“With our collective effort as a company, alongside our partners, dealers and customers who trust in our credibility, the used car industry has never been so accessible, transparent and trusted,” said myTukar CEO Derrick Eng. “The improvement to myTukar is beyond rebranding; we have integrated our capabilities, business, data intelligence and technical knowledge with our parent company, Carro, to bring even better value to our customers.”

Carro CEO and co-founder Aaron Tan added: “myTukar’s rebrand today is a renewal of the company’s commitment to delivering a world-class experience to customers, ensuring a smooth and transparent car ownership process. In aligning our brand’s identity and core values with one another, we are thrilled to be a part of myTukar’s ongoing journey.”

The rebranding comes as myTukar posted rapid nationwide growth in its digital and physical presence. Over the years, transaction volumes grew by 63% for wholesale and a staggering 260% for retail, helping to increase net revenue by 89%. The new CI is aimed at bringing the company closer to customers and prepare for increased geographical expansion, it said, helping it drive further growth and sales.

“This rebranding is our commitment to delivering customers an end-to-end purchasing experience when they decide to buy their next dream ride,” said Eng. “We are confident that with Carro’s technological support, regional presence and our experience in tackling the Malaysian market, we will be able to continue our track record of growth.”

myTukar placed large orange boxes across the country – including in the Klang Valley, Penang and at the previous myTukar Auto Fair 2022 event in Plentong, Johor Bahru – in the lead up to today’s event, with QR codes printed on them. Mobile boxes also popped up in Ipoh, Taiping, Alor Setar, Johor and Penang.

Those who scanned the codes entered themselves to be in the running to win up to RM200,000 in prizes, with higher-tier goodies being revealed the more people scanned – today, a year’s supply of petrol was announced to be among the prizes.

The move follows a steady growth in the used car market, with demand increasing by eight per cent in the first quarter of the year. The ongoing myTukar Auto Fair 2022 caters to these customers, with more than 1,000 myTukar Certified pre-owned vehicles available for the over 6,000 people expected to throng the Puchong South venue over the next three days.

Visitors will be able to receive on-the-spot trade-in values for their current vehicles, interest rates as low as 1.88% and same-day loan approval and car collection. More information can be obtained via the myTukar website, which has also been updated with the new orange CI.