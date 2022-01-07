In Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 January 2022 2:26 pm / 1 comment

The myTukar Retail Experience Centre at Puchong South has officially opened its doors. Located along the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP), the launch of the flagship retail outlet was held in conjunction with the myTukar AutoFair 2022, which opens to the public today.

According to the online used car marketplace, which now has a physical presence, this flagship showroom is the first in a long line of myTukar centres that are set to open. Prior to this, the company opened an outlet in Skudai, Johor Bahru, and will have a presence in Seremban and Melaka by March 2022.

All the services that myTukar offer will be available at this flagship Retail Experience Centre. Here, you can sell your car to myTukar, test drive cars and purchase a car. There’s also an in-house after-sales service centre (well-equipped and clean workshop, we even saw a Citroen Evasion there today), inspection centre and services such as tinting. A one-stop shop, in short.

“This event marks a new beginning for myTukar. While we are still focused on growing online, the expansion of our offline operations will enable us to provide a go-to centre to check out the latest in used vehicles and serve customers with exceptional after-sales service,” said Derrick Eng, CEO of myTukar.

“Our new retail centre will be our first stepping stone towards creating a complete used car ecosystem powered by myTukar. With this new addition, our users would now have better access and experience buying or selling their cars as the new retail centre would provide users with a virtual viewing experience,” he added.

As mentioned, the official launch of the myTukar Retail Experience Centre coincides with the opening of the myTukar AutoFair 2022, which will be held at the centre from today till Sunday. With over 1,000 pre-owned cars available, it’s billed as Malaysia’s largest-ever used car sales event.

Each vehicle purchase at myTukar includes a one-year extended warranty and one year of free service – these are rare perks when in the world of used vehicles. Even if you somehow change your mind on a purchase, a five-day, money-back guarantee means that you can just return the car for a refund, no questions asked.

Plenty of offers are on hand to help sweeten the deal, such as vehicle financing interest rates from as low as 1.68%, same-day approval and vehicle collection, as well as Trapo car mats free of charge with every vehicle purchase. Terms apply for the financing and same-day approval.

In addition, if you purchase at the AutoFair, you’ll get to try your luck at the myTukar Lucky Spin Promo. Six prizes are up for grabs – a ninth-generation Apple iPad, RM888 cashback, Raytech car tint worth RM1,000, an additional one-year extended warranty, a fuel card worth RM500 or a Trapo accessory voucher worth RM500 could be yours. You’ll also be in the running to win a Proton X70 Premium from the myTukar 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest.

The myTukar Retail Experience Centre at Puchong South is located along the LDP just before the Puchong Barat toll plaza, if you’re coming from IOI Mall and Bandar Puteri. Before the toll, on your left side, it’s hard to miss. Happy hunting and good luck!

GALLERY: myTukar AutoFair 2022