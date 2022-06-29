In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 29 June 2022 4:28 pm / Comments are Disabled

In the market for a used car? Well, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for at the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 happening this coming weekend, July 1 to 3, at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre in Puchong South.

The event promises a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, ranging from national and Japanese makes to Continental and premium offerings, all with extended warranty, a free service package and quick delivery. With over 1,000 myTukar certified cars available, there’s definitely no shortage of choice.

Whatever model of vehicle you choose, you can be assured that your purchase will be problem-free. That’s because every myTukar certified vehicle has undergone a thorough 160-point inspection to ensure no mileage tampering and that the car is free from major accidents, fire, and flood damage. The 160-point inspection includes engine, steering, brakes & suspension, transmission & clutch, exterior & interior as well as underbody & under the hood checks.

On top of that, all myTukar certified cars go through an extensive refurbishment and reconditioning process to ensure that they are as good as new. myTukar has its own state-of-the-art Refurbishment Centre to carry out the refurbishment of the vehicle.

Both the interior and exterior of the vehicle, including all electronic features, will undergo repair and refurbishment according to “myTukar Certified Pre-Owned” standards. Everything is done under strict compliance, as myTukar’s priority is its customers’ safety.

Additionally, every myTukar purchase includes a FREE one-year extended warranty, and you’ll be able to service your car for free TWICE, which gives you further peace of mind. Should you encounter an issue or simply change your mind about a vehicle, you can just return it thanks to the company’s 5-day money back guarantee – no questions asked.

Making a purchase can’t be simpler, because myTukar Experience Centres are ONE-STOP centres that ensure a seamless buying journey with customer convenience in mind. Everything from Puspakom inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications to insurance arrangement is taken care of by the company.

Should you be looking to trade in your current vehicle, you’ll be able to do so at myTukar Auto Fair 2022. The company’s product geniuses will be able to provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your vehicle at the event.

The myTukar Auto Fair doesn’t just promise great deals on cars, but rewards of up to RM800,000 as well! Purchase a car at the event and you could be in the running to win an all-expense paid trip to Sydney, Australia.

You’ll also receive additional special offers, such as loan interest rates starting from as low as 1.88% for the FIRST 150 bookings as well as the chance to win up to RM1,000 worth of vouchers through a Spin & Win promo.

It doesn’t end there, because buyers will be in the running to win RM12,000 worth of exclusive lucky draw prizes. Prizes include an iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5 console, an Android SmartTV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum as well as a Karcher water jet, a Karcher vacuum and a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine. Sounds neat, doesn’t it?

Food trucks will be present at the event, so visitors will be able to purchase food and drinks. As for Covid-19 prevention, procedures will be in place – masks are mandatory at all times, but physical distancing is not compulsory. Safety aspects will be maintained, with the event crew and staff frequently cleaning the whole venue as well as frequently-touched equipment and surfaces such as cars, communal facilities, etc.

The myTukar Retail Experience Centre at Puchong South is located along the LDP (Lot 14225, KM 3.8) just before the Puchong Barat toll plaza, if you’re coming from IOI Mall and Bandar Puteri. It’s before the toll, on your left side, so it’s hard to miss.

Incidentally, the mysterious orange box that was last seen at the myTukar Plentong event will appear at various locations nationwide, so be sure to scan to find out more!

For more information, visit the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 homepage, or browse the wide selection of vehicles currently available in the myTukar inventory to see what’s on offer. Head on over to the myTukar Auto Fair at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South this July 1-3, from 9.30am to 9pm daily. You may also reach out to the company below:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor