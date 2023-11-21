Ban dark window tint to prevent ‘forget child in car’ deaths – women’s minister discusses idea with Loke

I’m sure you’ve heard of cases where the driver forgets his/her child and leaves the kid in the car as they go about their business, resulting in the child’s death. One such case happened recently, and there have been suggestions that banning dark window tint can prevent such cases of negligence.
Minister of women, family and community development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that such a ban can only be issued by the transport ministry (MoT), and she has already put forward the suggestion to her transport minister Anthony Loke.
“For the ban on dark tint that was suggested by the public, that’s up to MoT to look into it as one of the causes of negligence. I have actually discussed with the transport minister to see if we can take action on this issue as we know that it’s one of the causes of negligence,” she told the press in JB yesterday, reported by Bernama.
Nancy was previously reported saying that her ministry is considering suggestions to ban the use of dark window tint to avoid deaths of children left in cars. The issue arose after three children passed away in the span of two months, after being left in vehicles by their parents.
What do you think of this suggestion? While there’s logic behind the idea (clear windows would allow the public to notice a child in distress, and take action), it does sound a bit too sweeping, no? Anyway, before you leave your vehicle, make it a habit to check if you’ve took all valuables, including the most precious thing sleeping in the back seat.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
and then let the child get sun burnt to death!
I think banning dark tint just because some irresponsible parents is stupid. Why idiot parents first.
JPJ is not suppose to allow rear windows and rear screen to have light visibility that lower than 30%. Previously, there set the rule that 3rd break light is compulsory for all cars. But with extreme dark rear screen. The 3rd break light become useless.
Even before they allow dark tinted, there were news on child left in the car! the problem is negligence! But i do against 100% darkness at rear windows, cant even see what happen infront the car! Just make it compulsory for new cars to have sensor inside, my fren previous gen vios hv this, if he locked the car with ppl inside, eventhough the windows is open, it will still sound honk/alarm!
Perhaps the Cantonese proverb: “Chopping off toes to avoid sandworms” can describe this proposal.
What about the recent incident of smash and grab at the traffic light?
If there is a dark tint, the robber would not know what to target if they cant see whats inside.
If lighter tint is infact can cope forgetfulness, there is always an option for the parents not to install the tint, if they actually agree with the women minister
I fully support remove all dark windscreen tint , during driving we can’t see front car traffic consider clearly like follow van or buses , last time DAP Loke make a big mistake.
Just check before leaving the car, like your handphone, keys and child !!! it’s that simple. Don’t blame something else for your negligence and rely on others for your child’s safety.
Ban the usage for whole population because some ignorant parents .. Make a rule for parent that put child at the back seat, to put a chain to the child car seat tied to their wrist..
Another clever minister
if remember to check through the window then won’t forget lor, got check the statistic those that forget have very dark tints?your idea is like asking yourself not to forget about something that you don’t know you are going to forget.
Just admit it, is the parents negligence, they should check their vehicle before getting down the car. Stop being a dumb F and blame tinted
This woman minister clearly running out of ideas to champion.
There are more death with ppl using motorcycle. Ban motorcycle?
Dark tint is not the cause of the baby death. It was freak acident involving some young inexperience parents, and I am being polite here with my words.
Tomorrow,if these forgetful dudes take their kids to the cinema,ban darkness when screening a movie…on all the lights…so that when movie is over,they can ‘see ‘their kids.
just make it compulsory for car manufacturers and car owners to install radar-based technology that detects a child at the rear seats. this is already being implemented in other countries.
Ahlokekor…your JPJ enforcers will mogok in front of Nancy “s kementerian secara besaran…just because of stupidity n negligence of some dudes ,U turn on tints again. Just donate some Blardy beeping devices to alert the forgetful dudes when they r a certain distance from the kids.
haram kanak-kanak naik kereta tak nak buat ke? #tanyaJe
JPJ/Road Transport Dept (RTD) which is under MoT, should take immediate action to ban all kinds of illegal tinting of vehicles’ windscreen which do not follow existing regulations! Illegal dark tinted windscreens reduce visibility especially at night or during heavy rain and increase risks causing accidents. Side tinted windows reduce driver’s ability to view passing vehicles through the side mirrors. Also dark-tinted vehicles facilitate criminals to conduct their illegal activities inside their vehicles and also endanger policemen manning roadblocks as they cannot view the occupants inside the vehicle. Almost 90 %of vehicles nowadays are tinted and it is increasing bcos no enforcement action is taken,,,!
Yea govt have to compensate all the owners who have rear dark tints. No way we gonna pay to remove our tints for the sake of that woman called Nancy
Is it so easy to become a minister??
This “solution” is so braindead that I have to wonder do they even need a brain to become a minister?
The main question is how could a parent be so forgetful until he/she could forget & ‘misplace’ his/her child? Is it because such a parent would allow other matters to cloud his/her love & affection for his/her child? But it isn’t surprising when there are those who ride/drive like idiots on the public roads because they must have misplaced their brains.
Should ban all dark tinted cars (no JPJ approval) and JPJ to have more ops to summon or remove their tint, just too many of them on the road these day and most drive fast & recklessly (not safe & dangerous for driver views, car behind view thru in front etc and why need to hide behind dark tint?
Another idiot wanted to ban tinted glass.
That is the most stupid idea from a minister. Don’t tell me parents doesn’t know how many kids they made in their marriage that they need to blame because of tinted glass they forgotten their kids in the cars. What a laugh.