Ban dark window tint to prevent ‘forget child in car’ deaths – women’s minister discusses idea with Loke

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 21 2023 10:31 am

I’m sure you’ve heard of cases where the driver forgets his/her child and leaves the kid in the car as they go about their business, resulting in the child’s death. One such case happened recently, and there have been suggestions that banning dark window tint can prevent such cases of negligence.

Minister of women, family and community development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that such a ban can only be issued by the transport ministry (MoT), and she has already put forward the suggestion to her transport minister Anthony Loke.

“For the ban on dark tint that was suggested by the public, that’s up to MoT to look into it as one of the causes of negligence. I have actually discussed with the transport minister to see if we can take action on this issue as we know that it’s one of the causes of negligence,” she told the press in JB yesterday, reported by Bernama.

Nancy was previously reported saying that her ministry is considering suggestions to ban the use of dark window tint to avoid deaths of children left in cars. The issue arose after three children passed away in the span of two months, after being left in vehicles by their parents.

What do you think of this suggestion? While there’s logic behind the idea (clear windows would allow the public to notice a child in distress, and take action), it does sound a bit too sweeping, no? Anyway, before you leave your vehicle, make it a habit to check if you’ve took all valuables, including the most precious thing sleeping in the back seat.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.