Over 20% of commercial vehicles failed Puspakom inspections – unsafe trucks kept off Malaysian roads

November 29 2023

Puspakom has revealed that 20.3% from over 1.4 million vehicles failed routine inspections for various reasons last year. “That is some 296,000 vehicles that we kept off the road to ensure public safety,” said Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman in his welcome speech during the recent CITA (Motor Vehicle Inspection Committee) regional advisory group conference in Malaysia.

“This underscores the inspection’s success – as well as importance – in preventing potential mishaps which may lead to road accidents and deaths,” he added. The figures mentioned involve mandatory periodic inspections only, which are conducted every six months for commercial vehicles and not private cars.

Mahmood also pointed out Puspakom had managed to reduce the average vehicle inspection time to just 37 minutes, down from 60 minutes a few years ago. With new technologies and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), he expects this performance to be improved without comprising on quality.

The CITA conference was attended by over 30 members representing 11 countries and serves to emphasise the significance of collaborative efforts in tackling road safety and emissions challenges on a global scale.

“In essence, what Puspakom and other CITA members undertake daily is to ensure the roadworthiness of vehicles, which means we protect other road users in Malaysia. Puspakom has been at this for almost 30 years. This aligns with CITA’s mission and theme at this conference”, said Mahmood.

CITA president Gerhard Müller also highlighted the necessity for impartiality in vehicle compliance assessments, adapting to evolving vehicle technologies and harmonising standards for both new and existing vehicles.

“As the automotive sector experiences rapid growth in the Asia/Australasia region, it plays a crucial role in shaping the future of transportation. Organising the CITA conference in Malaysia at this juncture was opportune as it brings together top experts in vehicle compliance and inspection to share knowledge and experience, as well as the key challenges in the aspect of vehicle inspection,” Müller said.

