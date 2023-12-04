JPJ issued more than 3,000 notices to unlicensed motorists, motorcyclists in Johor during Ops Patuh

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 4 2023 12:30 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued more than 3,000 notices to motorists and motorcyclists who do not have a valid driving license last month, The Star reported.

The department issued 3,325 notices for the offence, out of a total of 15,027 notices issued during Ops Patuh that was carried out throughout the state of Johor from November 1 to 30, according to Johor JPJ director Azmil Zainal.

“About 70% of them were motorcyclists. We also issued 588 notices to those driving without a vocational licence under the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and Goods Driving Licence (GDL) categories,” Azmil told the news daily.

Those found driving without a license could be compounded under Section 26 (1) of the Road Transport Act, while underaged drivers and their guardians could be charged in court under Section 39 of the Road Transport Act, the director of JPJ Johor said.

“There are already laws put in place to deter such offences and we urge the public to adhere to them for the safety of all parties. They should also remember that in case of untoward incidents, including accidents involving deaths or injuries, no claims can be made if the person involved does not have a valid driving licence,” Azmil said.

Parents and guardians played a vital role in curbing the issue of underaged driving, said Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat. “Driving without a licence is already a serious offence and it is even more dangerous for those who are underaged as they may not be aware of the dangers,” Kamarul said.

“It is not only dangerous to the person operating a vehicle without a licence but also to other road users. Parents should never allow their children to use a motorcycle or car without a licence, no matter what the circumstance. They should also monitor their underaged children as there are many cases where children were caught using their parents’ vehicles without permission,” he added.

The excuse commonly given by those caught driving without a license was that they did not have the time to take classes and sit for the exams, Kamarul said.

