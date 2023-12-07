Proton S70 deliveries to begin next week – over 3,600 bookings so far; waiting period now at one month

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / December 7 2023 3:58 pm

Customers who placed an order for the newly launched Proton S70 can expect to receive their cars beginning from next week. This is according to Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah, who was present at today’s 2023 Proton Operational Excellence media tour event in Bangi.

Roslan’s response was to a question posed by paultan.org on the sidelines of the event regarding when S70 deliveries will begin. Launched in late November this year, deliveries of the sedan appeared to be seemingly delayed, with no sales figure listed for it in the carmaker’s November 2023 sales report.

However, we now know that the S70 will make its way to customers very soon. Roslan also stated that Proton has received 3,600 bookings for the sedan so far and it has 800 units ready to be delivered.

Additionally, he said the waiting period is currently one month and that the number of deliveries aren’t expected to very high initially as customers are requesting to have their cars registered in 2024 rather than in the final few days of 2023.

How many of you are eagerly waiting for your S70? Which variant and what colour did you opt for? It won’t be long before you get your hands on your new ride, so just a little more patience.

