BMW dealer Millennium Welt and Gentari break ground on ASEAN’s first EV charging flagship store in KL

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / December 13 2023 5:08 pm

Millennium Welt – a dealer partner for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands – and clean energy solutions provider Gentari broke ground on the first EV Charging Flagship Store in Jalan Kuching today. The KL facility will offer a new concept and experiences for EV charging, BMW Group Malaysia says.

“Millennium Welt and Gentari’s EV Charging Flagship Store would be amongst the first of its kind experience concept for EVs in Southeast Asia. Based on the concept of an EV charging store, the facility enables the charging of multiple vehicles at a single time with a specialised store representing the brands from the BMW Group,” said Jean-Phillipe Parain, BMW’s senior VP of sales in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“The facility demonstrates the ‘Retail.Next’ appearance as well as services which is developed to complement the future mobility capabilities of our new products and offerings,” he added.

The EV Charging Flagship Store will have six 240 kW DC chargers and two 22 kW AC chargers, complemented by 14 parking bays. While the EV is charging, owners can browse a display area capable of housing 66 EVs. There will also be a BMW Premium Selection showroom and insurance renewal counter at the facility, which will be powered completely by renewable energy sources.

“At Millennium Welt, we believe that electrification goes beyond a choice, it is a lifestyle. Through our partnership with Gentari, we are able to take a leap towards advancing the electric mobility experience by creating an immersive space where cutting-edge technology is seamlessly integrated with sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers,” said Bryan Wong, MD of the Millennium Welt Group.

