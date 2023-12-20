Gov’t must consider imposing a vehicle congestion charge in KL to ensure city’s sustainability – Nik Nazmi

The government needs to consider imposing congestion charges in Kuala Lumpur once the development of the public transport infrastructure has reached a certain stage. According to natural resources and environmental sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, this is to ensure that the city would be made more sustainable.
He said while discussions had been held on imposing congestion charges after the completion of the MRT3 Circle Line, the matter should not be put away and forgotten, as FMT reports. “It won’t be my decision, but something we have to consider if we want to talk about a more sustainable city moving forward,” he said.
He added that imposing congestion charges would be a tough but necessary decision that the government would have to make, similar to when it introduced the targeted electricity tariff, which compelled companies to explore solar energy.
“We have to bear in mind that we need to change our habits. Nothing has been decided, but you know, the government has to make difficult decisions. In the past year, for example, we started the journey towards the targeted electricity tariff, and after all the complaints and whatnot, many companies were compelled to start installing solar panels and energy efficiency measures,” Nik Nazmi explained.
In March last year, then transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said congestion charges would be considered after the MRT3’s completion in 2030, with the fee structure for vehicles entering the city to be looked at when the public transport network system was fully completed.
A congestion charge for vehicles entering city centres is not a new concept, having been implemented in cities such as London, Singapore, Stockholm and Milan. Supported with the right public transport infrastructure, the introduction of an environmental fee is viewed as among the best ways to reduce traffic congestion in the Klang Valley, especially in the federal capital. Such a move has of course been proposed before, from as early as 2015.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
Monkey see, monkey do.
During PN reign, that goondoo WP minister Anuar Musa did nothing to help the city. Real Useless pas
Proposed since 2015
Imposing on those vehicle 1-2 people
Towards KL (Jln Kuching, Tun Razak, Parlimen, Sg Besi, Jln Cheras, Jln Ampang, DUKE Hway, Smart Tunnel, Federal Hway, AKLEH etc.) Wow!!
Sounds more difficult than Targeted Subsidy
We have been hearing proposals after proposals for donkey years.
Nothing transpired.Just a lot of rhetorical political talk.
Even the fuel subsidy thing has been shifted to 2nd half of 2024.The goalposts keep changing.
Pakatan Yang tidak boleh diharap.
I urge all menteri to use 100% public transport for 1 month for any purposes, official or personal, before any “new” idea is a must
The government actually has the money to vastly improve KL’s public transportation but they are dumb regardless of what party in power of the government. All talk but no go
Talk 1st, lie later mentality.
try..see if u win next election or not….always pathetic suggestions
In this country, sad you need to subsidize something to get it done. Not the other way around. Imposing vehicle congestion will only give bullet for opposition to politicize.
They should do it. Rather see public transport thriving than KV becoming another New York.
Malaysian government needs to stop ‘babying’ Perodua and Proton and all automotive-related ap holders. Go invest to manufacture our own train set. We have the resource and experiences.
I think it is one of the solution to reduce traffic congestion in KL City. However, the public transport must be very efficient and well connected.
30 years ago, when the then Government decided to move away Government administration to Putrajaya. That is a good move. However, fast forward with rapid development of sky scrapper concentrated in the area such as KLCC increase the traffic volume while the existing infrastructure remain the same. I does not work anymore. Instead vertical development, the development shall go horizontally spread over Klang Valley.
LOOK what happen when company are managed Melayu Malap species, IJM also cannot saved them
Then go back to where your bloodline belong. India or china
Malay forever
Malay forever tolong lah
Kimak rasis
I doubt the next GE results
Why don’t the gov mandate civil servant including the ministers to start taking public transport in KL? KL being the nation capital sure have lots of civil servant. With that, there won’t be outriders blocking the traffic to open way to minister’s vehicles. It will sure help the traffic.
Menteri taking MRT? You kidding ?
Asking them to attend parliament is near to impossible.Lots of excuses and ponteng.
They r waiting for new batches of EV,while the Alphards r ditched at absurd lelong prices.
It makes more sense to chop 20% of the deadwood…they stay home or become e hailing riders.
260,000 out of 1.3 million civil servants stay homealone.Imagine 260,000 cars taken out of the streets at peak office hours.
I like most about how Fahmi answers whenever someone asks why none of the things promised before was implemented despite twice being in power.
His answer was “it’s not in the election manifesto”
So is the manifesto kitab suci or not kitab suci now?
Fahmi n the Rafizi dude talk3 talk4…already joined the Namewee TOKOK club.
Dont waste your time listening to their press conference.
WHY JAM? EASY …LOUSY ROAD AND TRAFFIC LIGHT PLANNINGS
if minister semua guna public transport then i ok
A new useless son of Einstein born in melyusia with his useless, brainless suggestions
We need to get tough on ‘large vehicles’ like SUVs, MPVs, pickups, etc. As much as owners will disagree, any one of those vehicles can occupy space for 2 cars or 3 motorcycles. Add in the cost of more petrol consumption, pollution, energy used to make such vehicles. Tax these owners much more. Pickups are for business owners with valid reasons, not for domestic use
Gov should solve the public transport systems first before following what other countries do. Our gov always tries to skip the “foundation” steps and provide later steps. Remember you can’t build a house without building the foundations first. Solve the first and last-mile connectivity issues first then we talk, not by giving short-term solutions like on-demand transportation service but by providing long-term solutions like expanding the last-mile connectivity issues with more coverage and starting with low frequency and moving forward from there, then tracking the ridership just like Singapore does and adjust accordingly.
Don’t do steps 4,5 & 6, if you didn’t do steps 1,2 & 3.
Ya… that idiot say we need to change our habit. As if is our habit to get stuck in the jam.
He is probably ok with traffic congestion if all cars are EV… then is not his ministry problem.
He is saying it to pass the responsibility to others ministry.. empty talks…
I hate government or minister that complain. Do t talk. Just do.
In the first place why allow anyone living in places like PPR and apartment where no proper car parking are provided, having more than 1 car? Please consider restricting car ownership according to number of car park you have in your domiciles. Then we can talk about congestion charges.
Fix the public transport system first then talk la.
Everything also charge. Anything else this government can propose other than increase taxes and cut subsidy?
This idiot has the audacity to compare us with Singapore, London, Stockholm.
Why don’t you tell all the companies to enforce WFH? MCO time no traffic right?
Just more and more government charges. Everything goes up except for salaries. Government take, take, take. Average Joes get squeezed to death.