Sarawak police giving 30% saman discount, Dec 22-23

Sarawak police is offering 30% discounts on saman from September 22-23. The campaign is in conjunction with Christmas celebrations. However, the promo is only available in Sibu, specifically the Farley Supermarket on Friday and the BSPTD Sibu traffic counter on Saturday. The hours are 9am to 3pm on both days.
The state’s police say that the 30% discount is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.
Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Sibu.
Comments
Sarawakians way more happier now than during moodin PN rule.
Only In melyusia, that’s y many road accidents, encourage to violate bez user know later get discount,
Never ever heard n experience in other countries where I work (USA, Spain and Turkey)