70% of 881 individuals return to driving, riding safely through ‘Return to Drive’ rehabilitation programme

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 21 2023 10:19 am

A proportion of individuals who lost ability to operate a motor vehicle due to stroke, paralysis or loss of limb returned to driving safely through the ‘Return to Drive’ rehabilitation programme for driving and riding this year, reported Bernama.

Of the 70% of 881 individuals who returned to operating motor vehicles after losing their ability to do so due to their disability, 65% were motorcyclists and the remainder were car drivers, both groups being those who had undergone the rehabilitation programme, according to deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

“Through this programme, the [individuals with disabilites] have to undergo a pre-driving assessment and [operate a vehicle] off-road using a driving simulator and on-road training using a modified vehicle. The ‘Fit to Drive’ evaluation report meets the standards and requirements of the JPJ,” he said.

“With that report, the medical officer of the Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre will endorse the health examination form for the disabled driver’s licence application to the JPJ,” he added.

The assessment carried out on the tested individuals covered various aspects, including dexterity and reflexes as it was important to ensure they could operate a motor vehicle safely and not pose a risk to other road users, the deputy transport minister said.

“I fully support this programme because it can not only help people with disabilities to return to driving safely, but more importantly ensure that the people in question can continue to earn a living with a valid driving licence,” he said.

