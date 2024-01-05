Gracshaw Malaysia launches DC super hero range of open face helmets – priced at RM460, SIRIM certified

Posted in Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 5 2024 4:00 pm

Gracshaw DC Super Hero: Wonder Woman (left), Aquaman

Getting its launch in the Malaysia market is the Gracshaw DC Super Hero range of helmets, priced at RM460. With six variants, all Gracshaw helmets are made in Malaysia by Gennex and all helmets are SIRIM certified.

Coming only as an open face, the Gracshaw DC Super Hero range are named after characters from the DC comics universe along with matching graphics. These are Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and The Joker.

Gracshaw DC Super Hero: The Joker (left), The Flash

Available from just 30 selected Gracshaw dealerships across the country, the DC Super Hero helmets will be available beginning January 10. Adding to the exclusivity, only 1,500 units of the Superman, Batman, The Flash and The Joker helmet designs will be produced, while only 500 of the Aquaman and Wonder Woman helmets will be made.

Ranging in size from M to XXXL, the helmets come with a removable inner padding for easy cleaning. A double D-ring locking mechanism is used for maximum safety and a double ventilation system aids cooling while riding.

Gracshaw DC Super Hero: Batman (left), Superman

The DC Super Hero helmets come with a clear visor and inner sun visor. Visors are optionally customisable in one of eight shades, allowing the rider to mix and match according to taste and helmet graphics.

Every Gracshaw DC Super Hero helmet comes in a range specific box, along with certificate of authenticity and exclusive helmet bag, as well as unique DC-inspired stickers for added personalisation.

