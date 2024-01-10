Ingress Swede CNY SELEKT Sales Carnival this weekend: quality pre-owned Volvo from under RM200k

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 10 2024 5:09 pm

If you’re looking for a touch of Swedish grace and elegance on your driveway, best to make time this weekend to check out the Ingress Swede Automobile CNY SELEKT Sales Carnival. You will find a wide selection of quality pre-owned Volvo car models – including the XC40 BEV and C40 BEV – all at attractive prices starting from under RM200,000!

Not only that, the Volvo SELEKT cars will also come with complimentary DVR and Polestar Engineered Optimisation upgrade worth more than RM6,000 exclusively for this weekend only. Besides that, you can also get financing interest rate as low as a new car rate*, plus a minimum of one-year free service.

If you’re looking for a fresh, brand new Volvo, Ingress Swede Automobile will be bundling in the Polestar Engineered Optimisation performance upgrade worth RM3,888, Volvo Service Agreement 5 Plus or VSA 5+ worth RM12,900 (free service package, including selected wear and tear items for five years), plus an additional cash rebate of RM7,000 to top it all off.

With the impending higher SST and High Value Goods Tax coming in soon, now’s the best time to get a new Volvo, that’s for sure. Interested? Head on over to the Ingress Swede Automobile showroom in Mutiara Damansara, submit your interest here or call 03-7732 7555 for enquiries.

*Terms and conditions apply.