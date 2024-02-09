MBSJ announces permanent closure of Jalan Prima Tropika to Persiaran Lestari Perdana from Feb 15

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 9 2024 1:50 pm

Click to enlarge

Residents of Taman Prima Tropika and Putra Permai, take note. MBSJ has announced a permanent closure of a part of Jalan Prima Tropika as well as a change of traffic light system at the intersection near Giant Seri Kembangan,

The stretch that will be permanently closed is from Jalan Prima Tropika heading to Persiaran Lestari Perdana, and it will happen next Thursday, February 15. Looks like from now, if you’re coming from Giant, you will have to turn left to Jalan Putra Permai as straight is no longer allowed.

See the map above for a clearer idea of what’s being closed, and share this with your family and friends.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.