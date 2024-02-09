MBSJ announces permanent closure of Jalan Prima Tropika to Persiaran Lestari Perdana from Feb 15

Posted in Local News / By /

MBSJ announces permanent closure of Jalan Prima Tropika to Persiaran Lestari Perdana from Feb 15

Click to enlarge

Residents of Taman Prima Tropika and Putra Permai, take note. MBSJ has announced a permanent closure of a part of Jalan Prima Tropika as well as a change of traffic light system at the intersection near Giant Seri Kembangan,

The stretch that will be permanently closed is from Jalan Prima Tropika heading to Persiaran Lestari Perdana, and it will happen next Thursday, February 15. Looks like from now, if you’re coming from Giant, you will have to turn left to Jalan Putra Permai as straight is no longer allowed.

See the map above for a clearer idea of what’s being closed, and share this with your family and friends.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 