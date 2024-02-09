No KL Car Free Morning this Sun, Feb 11 – CNY hols

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 9 2024 3:44 pm

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday, February 11. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled due to the Chinese New Year holidays.

CNY falls on February 10 and 11. That means that next Monday is a replacement holiday, which means it will be a long weekend break for many.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 5/7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.