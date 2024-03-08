Changing your windscreen? Look for Sika

Posted in Local News, Videos / By Anthony Lim / March 8 2024 6:26 pm

Laminated glass windscreens are relatively robust, but sometimes, the inevitable happens, with some rogue stone or random object causing more than a simple chip that can usually be repaired. A cracked windscreen isn’t just an eyesore, it can end up being dangerous if you persist in going about without doing anything about it.

Replacing the windscreen is of course the solution, but it’s not as simple as it sounds, and skimping on cost could mean issues down the line. We’re pretty sure you’ve heard cases of jobs gone wrong, with leaks into the cabin being the norm when a windscreen isn’t installed properly. In some cases, the replacement ends up cracking too as a result of being improperly fitted. If you’re going to do it, do it right.

Of course, that’s easier said than done, but there are things you should be looking out for when it comes to replacing a windscreen. There are a few important things to note, the first being that the installer uses quality adhesives that are up to the task. The second is to ensure that trained, competent technicians carry out the installation so that it’s done right.

Finally, you need to ensure that the best glass panel is chosen for the job, which means an original part replacement instead of cheaper after-market glass from third-party manufacturers, which might present minor flaws in terms of fitment and build quality. If you’re covered by insurance, going OEM shouldn’t be an issue, but even if you’re forking out for it yourself, paying more means there’s no risk of issues such as water and air leaks cropping up in the future.

Finding the right trinity can be challenging, but that’s where a company like Sika comes in. The Swiss multinational speciality chemical maker definitely knows about windscreen installations. After all, it has been at the forefront of the windscreen bonding industry for more than 40 years now, and its adhesives are used in one out of every three factory windscreen installations.

With a wide range of OEM-approved adhesive systems that meet the requirements of automotive windscreen safety standards and are compatible with all car brands, Sika has all the right tools for the task. With curing of the glue to OEM standards being accomplished in minutes, Sika adhesives ensure a perfect, proper bonding of the glass to the car.

Now, the right glue (and glass) is one thing, but getting the windscreen installed properly is absolutely crucial. That’s where Sika-approved workshops come into play. With fully qualified, professionally-trained technicians, you can be assured that the installation is carried out in proper fashion with all the necessary care and attention, be it cleaning and priming the bonding surfaces or the process of applying the adhesive.

Curious as to how the whole process works? Well, Hafriz Shah delivers the lowdown on the whole windscreen replacement thing, and why you should consider picking a Sika-approved workshop to carry out the job. Watch the video below to find out all you need to know.

